Meal options and costs at Wimbledon 2024 this year, including the traditional strawberries and cream

Day two of Wimbledon is underway as the first-round matches continue

With more people expected to attend SW19 later this week, many might wonder about the food and drinks prices this year.

So what is the average price of a meal at SW19 this year?

How much are strawberries and cream this year - and why are they a Wimbledon tradition?

It’s day two at Wimbledon today (July 2 2024), with the first-round matches continuing, having seen Carlos Alcaraz make his way into the next round overnight.

As more people gear up for their weekend at SW19, there is the age-old case of what to bring - including how much money one should bring with them to the Championship for sundries including merchandise, alcohol and food.

Of course, much like every year, there’s a “cause celebre” regarding the prices at the event, but admittedly when you’ve been to several sporting or music events, those prices are par for course, sadly.

But are they completely outrageous this year or has there been a marked increase because of, dare I say it, inflation? Just how much could a sandwich set me back at Wimbledon - and more importantly, how much for these traditional strawberries and cream?

While I’m at it, is there a reason why strawberries and cream are considered “the” desert for Wimbledon? Is it a tradition that has hallmarks of a bygone era when the Championship was not an “open championship” or are there hidden meanings to the desert?

Let’s find out ahead of the business end of Wimbledon, which continues for the next two weeks and is readily available to watch on TV and online.

What are the average prices of food and drink at Wimbledon this year?

I took a look at some of the menus of the establishments at SW19, along with looking at some of the items available from areas such as The Hill with the idea of how much an average meal would cost - including the traditional strawberries and cream.

Those wishing for something to grab on the go at The Larder on The Hill are looking at prices around £7.15 for a salad box, £6.00 for the cheapest sandwich, £6.50 for a Cornish Pasty (and I’m not sure it is a Ginsters either) and 330ml soft drinks for £2.60.

It’s a similar situation regarding the Tea Lawn Larder, however, sandwiches there cost from £4.95 as opposed to The Hill Larder, with muffins for those who aren’t keen on strawberries and cream setting you back £3.90.

But for something a little more substantial, prepare to save up a little more at Cafe Pergola than the Larders mentioned; I’ll be the first to admit the sound of a Wimbledon Coronation Chicken, with roasted cauliflower, couscous, broccoli and spiced savoury granola sounds great - but it’s also £21.10, with their gourmet sandwiches looking to set you back £15.70 for a salmon and cream cheese bagel.

For a full round-up of prices at the various establishments on offer at Wimbledon, you can check out each eateries’ complete menu from the Wimbledon website.

How much are SW19’s iconic strawberries and cream this year?

So you’re at Wimbledon and you’ve decided to enjoy the age-old tradition of strawberries and cream at SW19; fruit and some dairy products can’t be too expensive, even at Wimbledon, right?

That depends if you consider £2.50 an outrageous amount to spend on a tub of the iconic Wimbledon desert, and that price covers all the eateries this year - no going into one establishment to discover that their strawberries and cream are twice that amount.

As a bonus for vegans, plant-based cream is also available upon request.

So, why are strawberries and cream so iconic with Wimbledon?

Let’s go back to the advent of Wimbledon, which took place during the Victorian era. With strawberries a summer fruit and the Championship occurring while they're in season, it made perfect sense for that fruit to be used widely.

But the addition of cream was said to be a popular, extravagant choice back in Victorian times, with Queen Victoria herself being fond of the tart-yet-creamy product. It just seemed to stick - summertime in the British weather with an in-season fruit and lashings of thick cream over the top.

There’s no ulterior motive behind why Wimbledon’s iconic food is strawberries and cream - just more the case of it being the right season, the right temperature and a throwback to what was deemed “decadent” before Wimbledon became an open competition.