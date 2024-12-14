Strictly Come Dancing has crowned a winner for 2024

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Strictly Come Dancing has crowned its winner for 2024.

It was a spectacular event with the celebs taking on three dances each.

Chris had been the favourite heading into the final - but could he take home the Glitterball Trophy?

The winner of Strictly Come Dancing has been crowned for 2024. After a spectacular final worthy of the beloved show’s 20th anniversary, the public have had their say and picked the latest star to lift the Glitterball Trophy.

Chris McCausland had charmed the hearts of viewers at home throughout the past thirteen weeks and went into the final as the clear favourite with the bookies. But would be be able to follow that up with lifting the trophy at the end of the night?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was a dazzling final, which saw huge scores from the judges and multiple series best dances from the finalists. Unfortunately only one of them could be named the winner.

Which celebs made it to the Strictly Come Dancing final?

There were four celebrities who made it to the 2024 final of Strictly Come Dancing after 12 previous weeks of intense competition. The show started with 15 but the following stars (and their professional dance partners) were the ones left standing tonight (December 14), in no particular order:

JB Gill

Tasha Ghouri

Chris McCausland

Sarah Hadland

But before one of them could be crowned. They had to take on a gauntlet of dances

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Who won Strictly Come Dancing in 2024?

The public picked Chris McCausland as the winner of Strictly this year. He has won the hearts of the nation throughout the competition and capped it off by lifting the Glitterball Trophy.

What were the stars’ first dances in the final?

JB Gill and Lauren Oakley, Tasha Ghouri and Aljaž Škorjanec, Sarah Hadland and Vito Coppola, and Chris McCausland and Dianne Buswell are all competing for the Strictly Come Dancing glitterball trophy. | BBC/Guy Levy

The celebrities took on three routines throughout the bumper sized final. The dances were judges’ choice, showdance and favourite dance of the series.

For judges’ choice, the panel picked one of the stars' previous dances from the prior weeks of the competition and tasked them with bringing it back to the dance floor.

The judges tasked JB with taking on the Viennese waltz to the Mary Poppins’ song Lets Fly a Kite from musical week (week 11). The judges scored them a perfect 40.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tasha was next up and the judges’ picked their couple’s choice routine from week 7, which was to Pink’s What About Us. The judges scored them 39, with Craig being the only judge to score them lower than a 10.

Next up was Chris, the judges’ choice was his couple’s choice dance from week 8. He danced to John Lennon’s Instant Karma. It went down a treat with the crowd and got a standing ovation from a couple of the judges - and was scored 38, with tens from Anton, Motsi and Shirley.

Sarah was last up for the judges’ choice dance and they picked the American Smooth from week 8. The dance was to Proud by Heather Small and it was scored 39 by the judges.

The voting opened following the first round of dances. JB was top of the leaderboard after the judges’ choice dances.

What were the second dances in the final?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Strictly Come Dancing hosts. Photo: BBC/Rob Parfitt | BBC/Rob Parfitt

After taking on the judges’ choice to start the night, the celebs next were put through their paces with the showdances. And once again JB and Lauren started the round, doing a show dance to a Motown Medley.

The judges once again loved JB’s performance and it was another round of high scores. He got a 39, with only Craig not giving out a 10.

Tasha was next up and did her show dance to Sing, Sing, Sing by Benny Goodman. Judges loved it, with Anton calling it a ‘dream dance’, and they scored it a perfect 40.

For his show dance, Chris did it to You Get What You Give by New Radicals. The judges scored him a 38 again, with Craig the only judge to give him lower than a 10.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The final dancer of the round was once again Sarah, she did a show dance to Cabaret by Metropole Orkest. She scored a 39, with Craig getting boos from the audience after his criticisms.

The leaderboard had JB and Tasha joint at the top. Both were on 79.

What were the third dances?

To finish off the final, the celebs took on their favourite dance. It was the third time they took to the dance floor.

JB once again started things off with a Samba to Mas Que Nada by Sergio Mendes. The judges once again scored him highly and he had his second perfect 40 of the final - taking his total for the night to 119 out of a possible 120.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tasha was next up and for her favourite dance she did an American Smooth to Someone You Loved by Lewis Capaldi. The judges were in awe with the routine and scored her a perfect 40 - meaning she also scored a possible 119 out of 120 in the final.

For his couple’s favourite dance, Chris took on Waltz to You’ll Never Walk Alone by Gerry and the Pacemakers. The judges loved the performance, even Craig - who read out an emotional Christmas card he’d written for Chris - and he got a perfect 40.

Rounding out the competition was Sarah, who took on a Cha Cha to Like A Prayer by Madonna. She received the last judges scores of the season and they gave her a perfect 40 - meaning all four acts got perfect scores for their final dances.

JB and Tasha were at the top of the leaderboard with scores of 119 - however the decision on the winner came down to the public. The lines closed soon after the last dance and then the votes were counted as the eliminated cast for 2024 took to the dance floor again.

What did you think of the Strictly Come Dancing final 2024? Did the right person win, let me know by email: [email protected].