Who is in the cast of Wednesday season 2? Full Netflix cast and additions

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson

Digitial Reporter

Published 6th Aug 2025, 08:00 BST

Wednesday is welcoming new students and teachers for season two 👀

A new semester has begun at Wednesday and there will be quite a lot of new faces. The highly anticipated second season of the Netflix hit is finally here.

The first four episodes arrive nearly three years after the show became a blockbuster hit on the streaming service. Wednesday’s second season will continue in just shy of a month on September 4.

One of the stars of season one will not be back for series two - find out why. Remind yourself of the key plot points from the first set of episodes, before you start watching Wednesday’s latest episode.

But who are the actors returning for season two - and who are the new faces? Here’s all you need to know.

Back for the second season - and a new semester at Nevermore Academy - is series star Jenna Ortega. She plays Wednesday Addams. You may have also seen her in You also on Netflix.

1. Jenna Ortega - Wednesday Addams

Back for the second season - and a new semester at Nevermore Academy - is series star Jenna Ortega. She plays Wednesday Addams. You may have also seen her in You also on Netflix.

Wednesday's younger brother Pugsley will be around much more in season two. Not only is he taller than before, he has electric powers. Isaac Ordonez plays Pugsley.

2. Isaac Ordonez - Pugsley Addams

Wednesday's younger brother Pugsley will be around much more in season two. Not only is he taller than before, he has electric powers. Isaac Ordonez plays Pugsley.

Thing is back for season two of Wednesday. The hand is played by Romanian magician Victor Dorobantu.

3. Victor Dorobantu - Thing

Thing is back for season two of Wednesday. The hand is played by Romanian magician Victor Dorobantu.

Luis Guzmán returns once again as the patriarch of the Addams family - Gomez. He was in the Netflix film Havoc earlier this year as well.

4. Luis Guzmán - Gomez Addams

Luis Guzmán returns once again as the patriarch of the Addams family - Gomez. He was in the Netflix film Havoc earlier this year as well.

