Celebrity Traitors has a cast of 18 stars - but what are they famous for? 📺👀

Celebrity Traitors has a line-up of 18 stars.

It includes TV icons, Olympics legends, and more.

But where do you know the cast from?

A motley crew of famous faces will be competing in the very first edition of Celebrity Traitors. Claudia Winkleman is set to welcome them to the famous castle in just a few hours.

The stars are heading to the Scottish Highlands in the hope of winning a share of a potential £100,000 for charity. It will have the twist of only being on twice a week - find out more.

The Traitors Claudia Winkleman does country meets gothic glam in this cardigan by Self Portrait. Picture: BBC / Studio Lambert, Euan Cherry

Bookies have named a frontrunner to win the show, prior to the first episode airing. See who they are backing as the favourite.

But what are the stars on the show famous for? Here’s all you need to know:

Where do you know the Celebrity Traitors cast from?

Alan Carr - Comedian

Chatty man Alan Carr is not one of the favourites to win Celebrity Traitors, at least before the first episode. He is 7/1 to win via Oddschecker. | BBC/Studio Lambert/Cody Burridge

Comedian and TV favourite Alan Carr will be bringing his unique brand of wit to the Traitors Castle. You may know him best from his show Chatty Man as well as appearing on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK.

He said: “Whichever side, I think you can’t help but get sucked in. It becomes your world and that's the part that I'm quite looking forward to, the routine of it and just being fully immersed in it.”

Cat Burns – Singer/Songwriter

Pop star Cat Burns has middle-of-the-pack odds to win Celebrity Traitors, at least before the first episode. Cat is 5/1 to win via Oddschecker. | BBC/Studio Lambert/Cody Burridge

Pop sensation Cat Burns shot to fame after her track Go went viral on TikTok. She released her debut album in 2024 - Early Twenties - and it reached number seven on the charts.

Talking about the show, Cat said: “It’s just one of those opportunities and situations that just never really happens, a once in a lifetime offer really. I've said to myself, I’ll leave it up to the universe and whatever I'm meant to be is what I'll be.”

Celia Imrie – Actor

The Thursday Murder Club star Celia Imrie is one of the early frontrunners for Celebrity Traitors - at least before the first episode. She is 2/1 to win the show via Oddschecker. | BBC/Studio Lambert/Cody Burridge

Acting legend Celia Imrie is trading the big screen for the Traitors Castle. She is best known for her roles in movies like the Bridget Jones series, The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel, and most recently The Thursday Murder Club.

Speaking before the show, Celia said: “I just think it's such a clever invention. I'd love to meet the person who thought it up. I suppose, being an actor, you do spend your life pretending to be somebody else, so that's quite an advantage.”

Charlotte Church – Singer/Activist

A frontrunner for Celebrity Traitors, at least before the first episode, is Charlotte Church. She is 3/1 to win via Oddschecker. | BBC/Studio Lambert/Cody Burridge

Welsh classic singer Charlotte Church has sold millions of records around the world. She has also fronted her own chat show on Channel 4 in the past and has become a vocal pro-Palestine activist in recent years.

Before the start of the Celebrity Traitors, Charlotte said: “I am really hoping to be a Faithful. I really don’t want to be a Traitor. Certainly not at the beginning.”

Clare Balding - Broadcaster and Author

TV presenting legend Clare Balding is in the middle of the pack when it comes to Celebrity Traitors odds - at least before the first episode. She is 6/1 to win via Oddschecker. | BBC/Studio Lambert/Cody Burridge

Clare has been a recognisable face on the TV for many years now, including fronting BBC’s coverage of Wimbledon each summer. She is also one of the presenters of Sports Personality of the Year.

Clare declared: “I just don't think I'd be a very good Traitor!”

David Olusoga - Historian and Filmmaker

Historian and TV presenter David Olusoga has the joint longest odds to win Celebrity Traitors - at least before the first episode. He is 12/1 to win via Oddschecker. | BBC/Studio Lambert/Cody Burridge

Historian David Olusoga is a professor at University of Manchester as well as having appeared on TV over the years. He fronted the 2016 BBC series Black and British: A Forgotten History.

He said: “This show is not like anything else I've been asked to do. So many people I know love this show. People who wouldn't normally watch anything else like this love The Traitors. So, there's something special about it.”

Joe Marler – Former England Rugby Player and Podcaster

In the middle of the pack, ex-England rugby player and podcaster Joe Marler is 7/1 to win Celebrity Traitors. The odds come via Oddschecker. | BBC/Studio Lambert/Cody Burridge

Rugby fans will remember Joe Marler from his time with England national team, The British & Irish Lions, and Harlequins. Away from the pitch he hosts the Joe Marler’s Things People Do podcast.

Joe has his eyes on becoming a Traitor. He explained: “I'd like to be a Traitor because I suspect I'm one of the lesser-known characters in the game, and I'm hoping that as a Traitor, I could then use that lack of celebrity to my advantage.”

Joe Wilkinson - Comedian

TV comedy favourite Joe Wilkinson is not currently being backed to win Celebrity Traitors. He is 9/2 to win via Oddschecker, at least before the first episode. | BBC/Studio Lambert/Cody Burridge

One of the celebs that hosts Claudia was most excited for is comedian Joe Wilkinson. He has been on shows like 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown, LOL: Last One Laughing, and Netflix’s Afterlife.

Discussing which role he would like in The Traitors Castle, Joe said: “When the show was first out, I always said I wanted to be a Faithful because I thought it would be too stressful to be a Traitor. Now I’m here I’m kind of thinking ‘in for a penny’.”

Jonathan Ross - Presenter

TV favourite Jonathan Ross is not one of the celebs being backed to win Celebrity Traitors - at least before the first episode. He is 10/1 to win via Oddschecker. | BBC/Studio Lambert/Cody Burridge

The talk show host has been a fixture on late night TV for years now. He currently presents The Jonathan Ross Show for ITV.

Speaking ahead of the show, he said: “To be honest, I don't really mind but I would like to have the full experience of this game. It'd be great to be both, which would mean starting as a Faithful and then surviving long enough to maybe get seduced.”

Kate Garraway - Broadcaster

Another star in the middle of the pack when it comes to the Celebrity Traitors odds - at least before the show starts. Kate Garraway is 6/1 to win via Oddschecker. | BBC/Studio Lambert/Cody Burridge

A fixture on morning TV for years, Kate Garraway was a co-host of GMTV from 2000 to 2010, before presenting on ITV’s Daybreak until 2014. She can currently be seen on Good Morning Britain.

Kate said: “ When I watch it at home the mischievous part of me loves the idea of being a Traitor, especially as I don’t think anyone would suspect me, but the truth is that I'm dreadful at lying.”

Lucy Beaumont - Comedian

Comedian Lucy Beaumont is not currently fancied with the bookies to win Celebrity Traitors. She has fairly long odds and is 8/1 to win via Oddschecker. | BBC/Studio Lambert/Cody Burridge

A finalist on So You Think You're Funny in 2011, Lucy has appeared on TV and at Edinburgh Fringe in the years since. She was on Taskmaster in 2023 as well as on Celebrity Gogglebox in the past.

Explaining her preparation for the show, Lucy said: “Just lying a lot, seeing how good I can lie.People don’t know I’m here at the castle. They think I’ve just popped down to the shops.”

Mark Bonnar - Actor

Before the start of Celebrity Traitors, Scottish actor Mark Bonnar has the longest odds to win. He is 12/1 via Oddschecker. | BBC/Studio Lambert/Cody Burridge

Scottish actor Mark Bonnar has had many memorable roles over the years. Appearing in shows like Shetland, The Rig, Psychoville, and more recently Dept. Q on Netflix.

He said: “I was thrilled to be asked to be honest with you. I'm a fan of the show. It's one of the few things that we watch as a family. It’s put together very well, and it's proved itself, in its popularity.”

Nick Mohammed - Actor and Comedian

Ted Lasso favourite Nick Mohammed is the early favourite to win Celebrity Traitors. Before the first episode, he is 7/4 to win the whole show via Oddschecker. | BBC/Studio Lambert/Cody Burridge

Ted Lasso star Nick Mohammed is part of the cast of the inaugural Celebrity Traitors. He was a host on BBC Proms this summer.

Speaking about signing up for the show, Nick said: “I decided to take part because I absolutely adore the show, and always have done. This is the first thing I've ever done as myself.

Niko Omilana - Content Creator

Another of the Celebrity Traitors cast with long odds pre-show is Niko Omilana. He is not being backed to win before the first episode. He is 8/1 to win via Oddschecker. | BBC/Studio Lambert/Cody Burridge

Niko is one you might have to ask your kids about. He is a YouTube star who has also run in the 2021 London mayoral election and the 2024 General Election.

Talking about the show, Niko said: “Of all shows, I feel like it is almost made for me to be on a show like this. It's right up my street. The moment the opportunity came up I said yes, 100%.”

Paloma Faith - Singer/Songwriter and Actor

Chart-topper Paloma Faith has odds of 9/2 to win Celebrity Traitors - at least before the first episode. The odds come via Oddschecker. | BBC/Studio Lambert/Cody Burridge

Chart-topper Paloma Faith is swapping the stage for the Traitors Castle. She has also had a few acting roles including on the show Pennyworth and released her memoir in 2024.

On joining the cast, Paloma said: “I've never done something like this before, but I think it's an interesting game. I was Bet Sykes on Pennyworth, an actual murderer. I've stood in a courtroom and denied crimes, albeit for TV, so I can just take myself to that place and believe my own lie wholeheartedly.

Ruth Codd - Actor

Actor Ruth Codd is in the middle of the pack when it comes to the Celebrity Traitors odds, at least before the show. She is 6/1 to win via Oddschecker. | BBC/Studio Lambert/Cody Burridge

Ruth Codd is known for her roles in some of Netflix’s most spooky shows. She was in the cast of The Midnight Club and followed that up with being in The Fall of the House of Usher.

Speaking about joining the cast of Celebrity Traitors, Ruth said: “I'm questioning everything now! I've never done anything like this before. I watched the show, and I just thought it'd be really good fun.

Stephen Fry - Actor, Writer, Presenter

TV legend Stephen Fry is in the middle of the pack for the odds to win Celebrity Traitors, at least before the first episode. He is 6/1 to win via Oddschecker. | BBC/Studio Lambert/Cody Burridge

Another star who needs no introduction is Stephen Fry. He is known for his lengthy career on TV including hosting QI as well as being on classic shows like Blackadder.

On why he signed up for the show, he said: “I genuinely don't know. It's a complete mystery to me. I think it was probably because I've done so many things in my life that almost anything I get asked to do, I've done something like it.”

Tameka Empson – Actor and Comedian

EastEnders favourite Tameka Empson is not being backed to win Celebrity Traitors - at least before the first episode. She is 10/1 to win via Oddschecker. | BBC/Studio Lambert/Cody Burridge

EastEnders favourite Tameka is swapping the soap for the Traitors Castle. She is best known for playing Kitty Fox on the iconic BBC programme.

Tameka said: “I think I'll bring a little bit of joy. I’m a little nervous. I don’t know what to expect because it’s so different every time.”

Tom Daley – Olympian, Author, Broadcaster and Entrepreneur

Olympic legend Tom Daley is diving into the Celebrity Traitors as one of the favourites. He is 5/2 to win the show - at least before the first episode - via Oddschecker. | BBC/Studio Lambert/Cody Burridge

Olympic legend Tom Daley will be diving headfirst into the Traitors Castle for the inaugural season of Celebrity Traitors. It comes after his retirement from diving after the 2024 Olympics.

On joining the show, Tom said: “I've watched the show forever, all the different franchises; UK, US, New Zealand, Australia, you name it. I am a huge fan, as are my friends and family.

