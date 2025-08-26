Channel 4 has confirmed the date The Great British Bake Off will start in 2025 🍰

The Great British Bake Off will be back in September.

Channel 4 has revealed the cast and confirmed the start date.

Series 16 will welcome 12 new bakers to the famous tent.

A fresh delivery from The Great British Bake Off tent is set to arrive very soon.

The iconic cookery competition is preparing to return for its 16th series, if you can believe it has been on for that long. The 12 bakers who will be stepping into the kitchen this year have been revealed and fans’ excitement is rising.

Channel 4 has fortunately confirmed the start date for the latest season of Bake Off and it isn’t far away at all. It comes as the return of a beloved co-host was confirmed with the first teaser.

American viewers have been told when the episodes will arrive on Netflix. Find out more here.

When does The Great British Bake Off series 16 start?

The Great British Bake Off class of 2025 has been revealed ahead of the show's 16th series premiere. | Channel 4

In recent years, the show has kicked-off in late September and runs through to the end of November. However, Channel 4 must have put the latest batch of episodes in for proving earlier than usual.

The Great British Bake Off is set to start on Tuesday, September 2, it has been confirmed. It will continue weekly on Tuesdays over the next couple of months.

Viewers don’t have much longer to wait with the premiere set to take place in exactly a week from today (August 26). The first episode will start at 8pm on September 2 and finish at approximately 9.30pm.

It will be available to watch live and on demand via the Channel 4 app (formerly known as All4/ 4oD).

How many episodes will GBBO have in series 16?

Based on previous seasons, Bake Off will likely run for 10 episodes once again in 2025. The first episode is set to premiere on September 2 with the show being broadcast weekly on Tuesday nights.

Since its third series, all the way back in 2012, the show has run for ten episodes each year. It means that viewers can expect the show’s final to take place on Tuesday, November 4 - barring any schedule changes.

