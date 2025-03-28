What time is Death in Paradise on TV? BBC series 14 finale start time - how to watch
- Death in Paradise will wrap up its 14th series tonight.
- Fans have been left waiting for a surprise break last week.
- But what time is the finale on the BBC?
After an extra long wait, Death in Paradise is set to wrap up its latest season on the BBC. It marks the end of Don Gilet’s first full series as the main detective on the long-running series.
He made his debut in the 2024 Christmas special - see which other casting changes have taken place this season. See where Death in Paradise is filmed and if you can visit.
The show was forced to take a surprise break last week. But what time is the finale on?
What time is Death in Paradise on TV?
The latest series finale of the beloved cozy-crime drama is set to air on BBC One today (March 28). It will follow the return of spin-off Beyond Paradise earlier in the evening.
It is scheduled to start at 9pm and will run for around an hour. Death in Paradise will be followed by the 10pm news.
How to watch Death in Paradise?
The show airs on BBC One/ One HD and the series 14 finale is scheduled to start at 9pm, as mentioned above. It will be available to watch live - or on demand - via BBC iPlayer as well.
The catch-up service has all the previously aired episodes of the current season as well as all of the prior 13 series.
What to expect from Death in Paradise tonight?
The preview for the series 14 finale, via Radio Times, reads: “Just as he is about to fly home, Mervin finds himself at the centre of a murder investigation when a body is discovered in his shack. While he professes his innocence, the team is perplexed with the circumstances - namely how the victim ended up inside a locked building with no sign of forced entry.
“The woman's identity remains elusive until they discover she was volunteering at a local turtle conservation charity. Meanwhile, Selwyn delivers some personal news to Mervin that turns everything on its head.”
