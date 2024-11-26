Have you figured the answer out yet 🕵️‍♀️

Waitrose will finally reveal the solution to its Christmas mystery.

The second part of ‘Sweet Suspicion’ will arrive on Tuesday, November 26

But who could the suspect be?

The star of Waitrose’s Christmas advert has teased that ‘I’ll reveal all’ as the mystery of the missing pudding is finally set to be resolved. Matthew Macfadyen is playing the detective in the supermarket’s all star festive campaign.

In a twist - befitting its Agatha Christie stylings - the advert was revealed to be a two-part at the conclusion of the first half, which was released earlier this month. Audiences have since been attempting to solve the mystery themselves and counting down to the date when the conclusion drops.

Matthew Macfadyen as The Detective in Waitrose Christmas advert. Photo: Waitrose/ Twitter | Waitrose/ Twitter

Fortunately you won’t have long left to wait as Waitrose has confirmed the release date - and it is sooner than you may expect. Here’s all you need to know:

Waitrose Christmas ad star teases mystery conclusion

In a post on social media on Monday (November 25), the detective (played by Succession’s Matthew Macfadyen) revealed that the second part will arrive on Tuesday (November 26). Waitrose’s official Twitter account posted: “Coming soon…the culprit will be revealed.”

It was accompanied by a short clip in which the detective tells viewers: “Finally, I figured it out. I know who stole the dessert, and tomorrow (Nov 26), I’ll reveal all, and this delicious Christmas mystery will be solved.”

Who are the suspects?

The list of suspects in the disappearance of the christmas is as follows:

May (who says she was peeling parsnips)

Uncle Phil (who bought the dessert in the first place)

Steve (who was on cooking duty)

Gamma (relegated to just making cranberry sauce)

The Kids

Samira (the hostess who is feeling the stress)

Fig (the cat)

What has Waitrose said about the advert?

Nathan Ansell, Customer Director at Waitrose, said: "For the first time, we’re keeping Waitrose customers guessing with a ‘whodunnit’ festive crime drama featuring a stellar cast for this year’s Christmas ad.

“Our Christmas Campaign is all about how Waitrose (Christmas) food is so good, you can't wait to get your hands on it so we’ve showcased the very best of our delicious range while also adding a touch of festive fun and sparkle. Was it Uncle Phil? Was it Fig the cat? You’ll have to wait and see!”

Matthew Macfadyen, The Detective, added: “I wonder if my extensive repertoire of past Detective roles led to me to this very moment – starring in this wonderful Waitrose whodunnit.

“Working with such a great cast on such a fun project for Christmas was such a joy. I think together, we have created a story that will have the public speculating over who the pud thief really is!”

