VIDEO: Dinosaur World takes over Corby theatre

Youngsters of all ages will be able to roar along with some dinosaurs in a new show designed for the whole family.

The interactive show Dinosaur World Live can be seen at The Core at Corby Cube from Wednesday to Thursday, September 26 to 27.

Dinosaur World

Following a hugely successful UK tour last year, Dinosaur World Live has taken to the road again due to popular demand and now features a new Triceratops.

Using stunning puppetry to bring remarkably life-like dinosaurs to the stage, Dinosaur World Live presents a host of impressive prehistoric creatures including every child’s favourite flesh-eating giant, the Tyrannosaurus Rex, along with a Giraffatitan, Microraptor, Segnosaurus and Triceratops.

The show introduces Miranda, daughter of palaeontologists, who grew up surrounded by dinosaurs on a far-away island off the coast of South America.

She has brought her prehistoric pals to the theatre and would love everyone to meet them.

Although the people behind the show have warned potential audiences that some of the dinosaurs aren’t as docile as they seem.

For anyone looking for

fun things to do with the children, Dinosaur World Live delivers an entertaining and educational live show that promises to delight the whole family, from ages three and upwards.

Each performance is followed by a post-show meet and greet where audience members have the opportunity to meet some of the dinosaurs in person.

The 2018 cast includes Elizabeth Mary Williams as Miranda with Alexandra Harman, Darcy Collins, Liam Wright, Samantha Arends and Chris Milford.

It has been written and directed by Derek Bond, who has previously worked on Little Shop of Horrors.

The show takes place at 4.30pm on Wednesday, September 26, and then at 11am and 2pm on Thursday, September 27.

Tickets for the show cost £13 excluding booking fees and can be booked by calling the ticket office on 01536 470470 or by visiting www.thecorecorby.com, where more details are available.