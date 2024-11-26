Bloc Party set to perform Silent Alarm for early-bird fans at Truck Festival 2025 🎪

Truck Festival have announced their line-up ahead of their 2025 event.

The Oxfordshire festival boasts acts including Kasabian, Blossoms, Nothing But Thieves and Bloc Party.

Here’s all the bands confirmed from Monday evening’s announcement along with when you can get tickets to the festival.

The hype for the 2025 UK festival seasons seems to be mounting with each day before we get to Christmas Day 2024; possibly fuelling the idea of getting someone a ticket as a gift.

Oxfordshire's Truck Festival have announced over 50 names that have been confirmed for next year’s event, taking place from July 24 to July 27 2024 at Hill Farm in Oxford, including a UK exclusive performance from Nothing But Thieves.

They are set to be joined by Kasabian, who were this year’s surprise act at Glastonbury Festival, Courteeners (hot of their ‘Pink Cactus Cafe’ tour), Blossoms and a special treat for those arriving on Thursday at the festival site.

Bloc Party are set to perform their watershed album, ‘Silent Alarm,’ from start to finish, much akin to their recent anniversary celebrations of their hallowed 2005 album.

Truck Festival 2025 - full list of acts currently announced

Kasabian are one of the many names confirmed to be performing at Truck Festival 2025.

All information regarding the artist line-up is correct as of writing.

Kasabian

Nothing But Thieves

Courteeners

Bloc Party

Blossoms

The Last Dinner Party

Franz Ferdinand

Wunderhorse

Reytons

Hard Life

CMAT

Natasha Bedingfield

Fat Dog

The Big Moon

Sports Team

Maximo Park

Scouting For Girls

Alfie Templeman

Cassia

Corella

The Futureheads

Lambrini Girls

Only The Poets

Moonchild Sanelly

Seb Lowe

Gurriers

Lime Garden

BBY

Luvcat

Home Counties

The Clause

Daydreamers

Chloe Slater

She’s In Parties

The Guest List

Florence Road

Polly Money

Jasmine.4.T

Cardinals

Cliffords

Esme Emerson

TTSSFU

Better Joy

Ellur

Keg

Hooton Tennis Club

Bicurious

Cherym

Thank

Lakes

National Playboys

Barrioke feat Shaun Williamson

Mr Motivator and the Oxford Symphony Orchestra.

When are tickets to attend Truck Festival 2025 on sale?

Presale access to tickets will take place on November 28 2024, but require registration before they go on sale. For general ticket sales however, those will go on sale on November 29 2024 from 10am through the Truck Festival website.

Were you thinking of attending Truck Festival 2025 and now more inclined to get a ticket knowing who is playing? Let us know your thoughts on this festival announcement by leaving a comment down below.