An explosive new series of Trigger Point will continue this weekend. The ITV thriller is set to continue its latest case - as the Expos face a race against time.

Viewers were warned to ‘hold your breath’ ahead of the new season. Vicky McClure has returned but who else is in the cast this time around?

Remind yourself what to expect and who will appear in the new episodes. Here’s all you need to know:

What time is Trigger Point on today?

The explosive ITV thriller is set to continue tonight (November 2) and again tomorrow (November 3). Trigger Point is airing two episodes per week, across the course of three weeks.

Each episode will start at 9pm on a Sunday or Monday. The show runs for approximately one hour, including adverts, per episode.

The preview for episode three, via Radio Times , reads: “With the help of Lana, Counter Terrorism Command learn more about the recent murders. But their progress doesn't go unnoticed by the bomber, whose campaign only intensifies, putting more people in grave danger.”

Who is in the cast of Trigger Point series 3?

Unsurprisingly, Vicky McClure is back as Lana Washington for the latest run of episodes. It would not be the same show without her in the lead role.

She is also joined by returning cast members Eric Shango (On The Edge), Nabil Elouahabi (Blue Lights, Unforgotten), Natalie Simpson (North Sea Connection) and Maanuv Thiara (DI Ray, Landscapers) with guest star Jason Flemyng (Gemma Bovery, Lock Stock and Two Smoking Barrels).

Which actors haven’t returned for series 3?

Trigger Point deals in very high stakes drama and it is unsurprising that the cast has seen quite the turnover through the years. Vicky McClure might have returned, but a few favourites have departed the show over the years.

The following actors are not returning for series 3:

Mark Stanley as DI/DCI Thom Youngblood (Series 1–2)

Kris Hitchen as EXPO John Hudson (Series 1–2)

Nadine Marshall as DSupt. Marianne Hamilton (Series 1)

Manjinder Virk as DI Samira Desai (Series 1)

Ralph Ineson as Commander Bregman (Series 1)

Cris Haris as Counter Terrorism Specialist & Firearms Officer (Series 1–2)

Ewan Mitchell as Billy Washington (Series 1)

Adrian Lester as EXPO Joel "Nut" Nutkins (Series 1)

What has Vicky McClure said about series 3?

The actor has talked about what to expect from the new set of episodes. Discussing the action scenes this time around, Vicky teased: “There’s a particular scene where Lana is trying to save some hostages, which was visually very distressing to look at, and haunting to be part of.

“Respirators play a big part in this season because we're dealing with a chemical attack, so that was very difficult for everybody – wearing respirators for long periods of time is no mean feat. It was quite challenging but it will look great in the scene.

“I don’t have a gym membership and I certainly don't need one on this job because Trigger Point is my gym! It’s brilliant because I’m 42 now, which is not old by any stretch, but sometimes I'm knackered and I’ll have a scene of running from A to B that requires lots oÿ takes, sometimes in the heat and wearing all the gear.

She continued: “It's a real challenĀe sometimes but I love pushing myself to the limit, and I’ve got the best crew I could possibly wish for. They prop me up and ÿeed me tea constantly. Everyone is putting in such effort to get everything right, so you just get up and crack on. I haven't had a spa day or a holiday, but I have an amazing make-up artist who is also a masseuse, so sometimes she'll give my shoulders a rub!”

