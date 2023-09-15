Young people of Wellingborough are invited to Fresh Fest to explore what the town has to offer

Watch more videos on Shots!

Fresh Fest is a collaboration between Youth Forum members and event hosts The Victoria Centre on Saturday 21 October 11am-4pm, which will feature a Main Stage area, Dance Tent, and Wellbeing Tent.

Local young people aged 11 to 18 can drop in across the day to take part in free creative activities, meet local activity providers and to share what else they think the town needs on a graffiti wall. Local organisations will be offering hands-on tasters of their activities, spanning the realms of arts, music, sports, dance, and community engagement.

The Youth Forum and the Victoria Centre will be joined by wellbeing service Service Six, music project The Compound, Wellingborough Town Council, Off The Streets NN, Northamptonshire Sport, Greatwell Homes, the Bahá'í Community of Wellingborough, Kilburn School of Dance, charity Aquarius and Unite Community Northants amongst many more.

Fresh Fest takes place this November at Wellingborough's Victoria Centre

As well as being able to try new things on the day, there will be free food and a free prize draw which you can enter just by being there at 2pm. The schedule of activities, alongside the names of more providers, will be published soon on the event page at https://madewithmany.org/freshfest

Youth Projects Co-ordinator, Becky Carrier commented:

“There is no need to book ahead - simply swing by on the day and explore what Wellingborough has in store for young people. You can work alongside artists in the workshops to design the festival tent areas and help to create a festival atmosphere!”

If you are a young person living in Wellingborough aged between 13 and 18 years, and would like to help design and organise the event, you can sign up to free workshops on Wednesdays and Saturdays at the Victoria Centre in the run-up to the main event. All details can be found at https://madewithmany.org/youth

