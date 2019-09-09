You could win prizes in Kettering street game by searching for boxes

A six week challenge coming to Kettering will see teams compete against each other to travel the furthest as residents hunt for boxes.

Beat the Street is a community game that involves players hunting for beeping and flashing sensors called Beat Boxes on lamp posts across the town.

Players will compete in teams of schools, workplaces and community groups and will use free cards and key fobs to track their journeys on the hunt for Beat Boxes.

Players earn points when they swipe the Beat Boxes they find. The team that travels the furthest will top the leaderboard and win the big prize.

The game will start on September 25 and run for six weeks until November 6 and there will be weekly prizes, including sports and fitness vouchers, Beat the Street goodies and cuddly toys.

Kettering Council's community and leisure councillor, Scott Edwards, said: “Watch out for Beat Boxes popping up in Kettering soon, pick up a card and get involved. Anyone living, working or studying in the area is invited to play – it’s completely free and is a great opportunity to get outdoors, spend time with your friends and family and get moving.”

Shirley Plenderleith, head of public services at Kettering Council said: “We’re really excited to be bringing Beat the Street to Kettering and seeing how many miles the community can run, walk, cycle and scoot during the six weeks. Make sure you join in the fun!”

The game has been played before in other towns such as Milton Keynes, Leicester and Colchester and aims to get people more active.

Public Health data shows that nearly 20 per cent of adults in Kettering were classed as inactive in 2016/17, the game is designed to get more people moving.

Kettering's game is one of 59 that will be run across the East Midlands and South West with £3.3m funding from a National Lottery grant from Sport England.

Northamptonshire Public Health have provided more funding with support from Kettering council and will be overseen by members of Kettering Health and Wellbeing Forum.

Primary schools will be handing out cards and maps, which will also be available to residents at Kettering Library, Kettering Swimming Pool and The Green Hatch.

You can register your teams by emailing team.kettering@beatthestreet.me and find more information at beatthestreet.me/Kettering.