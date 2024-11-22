Win tickets to Wicksteed Park’s festive family experience

Win tickets for Wicksteed Park’s festive family experience

Wicksteed Park has announced a bumper stocking-full of festive events to ensure all the family have a magical time this Christmas.

To mark the occasion we are offering you the chance to win one of five sets of tickets for four people so you and your family or friends can enjoy the park’s Yuletide attraction for free.

The unforgettable Wicksteed Park family experience offers a family meet and greet with Santa Claus, so you can share all your Christmas requests before choosing a present from the Elf’s Workshop.

Tickets, which cost £15 per person, also allow visitors to enjoy a wonderful day exploring everything else on offer, including a ride on the Wicksteed Railway, boarding at the North Pole Station, and visiting Santa Claus’ very own reindeer.

Visitors can also say hello to their favourite farm animals, whizz down the astroslide, take a spin on the carousel, have a go at Crazy Golf, or leave their Christmas wish on the wishing tree.

Bookings are being taken from 10am to 5pm every Saturday and Sunday from November 30 to December 22 as well as Monday December 23 and Tuesday December 24.

As well as its hugely-popular festive experience and the legendary Christmas Party Nights, the park has also launched its exciting new Santa Paws in the Park dog competition, which is coming to Wicksteed Park from noon to 2pm on Saturday, November 30, with festive pups being invited to try and win a prize in one of the following categories:

 Best Dog Christmas jumper

 Waggiest tail

 Best trick with a Christmas theme

 Prettiest Pooch

 Most Handsome Hound

 Best 6 legs with a Christmas theme (owners and dogs!)

Visitors to the park can also join in the fun at the Twist and Shout at Christmas Day Time Shows in the majestic pavilion.

For further details on all events and to book your tickets, go to wicksteedpark.org

For your chance to win tickets for Wicksteed Park’s festive family experience, just answer the following question:

Where can you leave your Christmas wish at Wicksteed Park?

A. Wishing tree

B. Train

C. Carousel

Email your answers to [email protected] with both the name of this newspaper and Competition in the subject line.

Competition closes 6pm Monday December 2.

Prize not transferable

Age and height restrictions apply on some attractions

Parking charges apply.