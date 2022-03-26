Win tickets to visit Wicksteed Park's new farmyard attraction

Wicky’s Farmyard offers the chance to interact with giant rabbits, pigs, goats, barn owls, ferrets, chickens, ducks and guinea pigs

Visitors to Wicksteed Park can enjoy a wonderful new farmyard attraction and meet the animals when the Kettering park opens fully for the season on Saturday, April 2.

And to mark the opening of Wicky’s Farmyard we are offering you the chance to win one of ten pairs of day wristbands for the park.

Wicky’s Farmyard offers the chance to interact with giant rabbits, pigs, goats, barn owls, ferrets, chickens, ducks and guinea pigs in a brand-new animal-friendly enclosure.

The new attraction is located at the top end of the park and entry is included in the price of a wristband, or you can buy individual tickets for £2.50 each.

It is part of the park’s commitment to add even more fun and excitement for visitors and follows the opening of Meerkat Manor and the launch of the new Galaxy Invaders ride last year.

All the park’s rides and attractions will be open throughout the Easter holidays, so you can enjoy rides like Dinosaur Valley and Rocky River Falls or favourites such as the Paratrooper, the Dodgems, the Train, Sway Rider, Mini Rangers, and the Carousel. The park’s campsite also opens on April 2.

There will also be an interactive Easter egg hunt around the park and young children can enjoy all the fun of Wicky’s Easter Ball (admission £5 per child) in the pavilion on Saturday, April 9.

Rachel James, Wicksteed Park’s head of sales and marketing, said: “We are so excited to be welcoming everyone back to the park and to our new Wicky’s Farmyard attraction.

“All the animals are just adorable and we hope that they will become firm favourites with everyone.

“We have been working hard to make sure everything at the park is ready and here’s hoping for a summer filled with fun - and plenty of sunshine.”

As in previous years, the park is planning to fully open seven days a week during May half-term and the summer holidays.

Wicksteed Park combines 147 acres of beautiful parkland and an Edwardian pavilion with more than 30 rides and attractions for all the family.

The park, which is owned by the Wicksteed Charitable Trust, was founded by Charles Wicksteed, the inventor of the modern-day slide and swing, to encourage families to enjoy a healthy, active lifestyle and get out into the fresh air.

