Where and when you can see the Red Arrows this weekend as they display at Silverstone
and live on Freeview channel 276
The British Grand Prix will take place on Sunday (July 7) and the event will include a display from the iconic Red Arrows.
From just after 2pm, the nine Hawk T1 aircrafts will be displaying in the Silverstone area. The jets will, however, be able to be seen overhead in other parts of south Northamptonshire and towards Northampton.
Places and times where and when the Red Arrows will be on Sunday, according to MilitaryAirshows.co.uk
Leaving RAF Brize Norton at 2.08pm
Shipton Under Wychwood – 2.10pm
North Leasow – 2.11pm
Halse - 2.14pm
Silverstone display – 2.15pm
North of Cosgrove – 2.16pm
North West of Hackleton - 2.40pm
Woodford Halse – 2.42pm
North West of Adderbury - 2.44pm
Ardley - 2.45pm
Westbury – 2.46pm
Silverstone - 2.47pm
North west of Roade - 2.48pm
West of Thorpe Mandeville - 2.50pm
Dunthorpe – 2.52pm
Back to RAF Brize Norton by 2.54pm
Timings and route are approximate and may change.
There could also be further chances to see the infamous jets later on a Sunday as they leave RAF Brize Norton to get back to base at RAF Waddington in Lincolnshire.
Residents in Willoughby, Long Bucky and Brixworth should have their eyes to the skies from around 5.30pm as the Red Arrows are due to be overhead those three villages between 5.37pm and 5.39pm, approximately. This will only be a glimpse, though as they planes will be in transit, rather than displaying.
This year is the Red Arrows 60th anniversary.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.