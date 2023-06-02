Where and when you can see the Red Arrows flying between Corby, Northampton and Towcester
Northamptonshire will get front-row seats for the Red Arrows buzzing across the county's skies early on Friday (June 2).
The world famous RAF aerobatic team are due to fly from near Corby to north-west of Towcester via Northampton — going directly over Kingsthorpe and Sixfields.
But you need to be quick — the 645mph Hawk jets will take just FOUR MINUTES to cover the 30-odd miles.
The Red Arrows will be on route from their base at RAF Waddington in Lincolnshire ahead of an appearance at the Midlands Air Festival and a flypast along the Severn Valley.
Flight plans have them due to leave Waddington at 9.45am, passing west of Corby at 10.09am and Towcester at 10.13am.
Villagers in Pipewell, Rushton, Loddington, Mawsley, Old, Holcot, Pitsford, Boughton, Rothersthorpe, Tiffield, Caldecote, Greens Norton and Slapton should also get a cracking view — although don't expect the Arrows trademark red, white and blue vapor trails... that's strictly for entertainment purposes only.
2023 is the team's 59th season and includes more than 60 displays at locations at home and overseas.