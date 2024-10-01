Wellingborough & East Northants Chamber of Commerce returns to its roots at the historic Hind Hotel

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Wellingborough and East Northants Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce a return to its roots by holding future meetings and events at the historic Hind Hotel in Wellingborough, the very place where the Chamber was originally established in 1932.

This marks a significant moment for the Chamber as it reconnects with its heritage while offering local businesses a central hub to collaborate and thrive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As part of this new chapter, the Chamber’s Autumn Meeting will take place at The Hind Hotel on Friday, October 11, with registration and a light breakfast from 8am and agenda with an exciting line up of speakers running until 11am.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Guest speakers Anton Rudgalvis the Vice President of The Rotary Club of Rushden, Eric Bye of Erictron AI and Glennis Hooper, founder of Crazy Hats will deliver insights into the impact and legacy of the Rushden Rotary Club, explore how generative AI can revolutionise business operations, and share valuable lessons on the synergy between businesses and charities.

Wellingborough & East Northants Council return to The Hind Hotel

Local businesses and members are encouraged to attend, network, and explore opportunities for growth in the heart of Wellingborough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Donna French, President of the Chamber, said: “We are delighted to have taken the Chamber back to its roots, where it all began in 1932 at The Hind Hotel. This move brings us closer to the heart of the town.

“Here, we can reconnect with our heritage whilst offering businesses and members a central place to meet, collaborate, and grow together once more.”

The meeting is open to Chamber Members, business representatives and local stakeholders. Click here to book your place now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition to the quarterly meetings, the Chamber is introducing an ‘open door’ hour from 5:30 pm to 6:30 pm at the start of each committee meeting. This hour is dedicated to giving local businesses the chance to meet with the committee, raise questions, and engage directly in discussions about the local business landscape.

As a lasting symbol of this reconnection, the Chamber’s Presidents Board will be updated and placed back at The Hind Hotel with help from the Furniture and Cabinet Team at Tresham College.

The Hind Hotel is more than just a venue—it is steeped in history, having been built in the 1640s by renowned local architect William Batley, using the area’s distinctive ironstone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 17th-century coaching inn famously served as a meeting point for Oliver Cromwell’s army generals before the decisive Battle of Naseby in 1645. It’s rumoured that Cromwell himself stayed at the inn. In addition to its historical significance, The Hind Hotel has a reputation for ghostly encounters, with tales of a serving girl, a jester, and a rifleman said to wander the halls.

The Chamber’s return to The Hind Hotel not only celebrates the institution’s deep roots in Wellingborough’s history but also offers a glimpse into the rich past of this legendary building.

For more information on the Autumn Meeting or any future Chamber events, visit: https://wencc.co.uk/