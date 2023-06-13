Water fights, inflatables and giant obstacle course on offer at fun-packed Kettering children's festival

A fun-packed children’s festival is coming to Kettering next month – offering huge water fights, inflatable games and a giant obstacle course.

Funtopia – which describes itself as a big day out for little kids – will be held at the Northampton Road recreation ground on Sunday, July 30.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Specifically designed for under 10s, it is filled with role play areas, sumo suits, huge water fights, stage shows, giant inflatable games, character meet and greets, and under fives area, high energy inflatables and more.

A previous Funtopia

Most Popular

New attractions this summer include a giant 110ft obstacle course (where kids and grown-ups can compete, a new role play area where kids can run their own farm and an activity arena filled with high energy games and activities including giant water fights, nerf wars and a family sports day.

All activities and games are included in the price of tickets but some have height/age restrictions.

Funtopia director Sarah Green said: “Providing families with a very reasonably priced day out has always been one of our top priorities. This year we believe that it is even more important to offer all families the opportunity to enjoy a day out together.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We know how hard it can be for families to afford a day out. Most of the time the costs don’t end at the entrance either, with rides, prize stalls and food sometimes costing more than the entrance fee! Therefore, this year we have decided not to feature any additional pay-per-go rides or game stalls. Once you have paid to enter Funtopia, all the activities are included in the price. For only £10 per child, visitors can enjoy a full day of fun.”

A previous Funtopia event

Last year Funtopia trialled new autism friendly sessions and the response was so positive their 2023 tour will now feature an autism friendly session at the start of every Funtopia from 10.30am to 11.30am. The main event then starts at 11.30am and runs until 5.30pm.

Event manager Sam Harrison said: “We’re pleased to be offering our popular autism friendly sessions at every Funtopia this year.”

“These sessions are specifically designed to allow children with autism the opportunity to visit Funtopia in a more relaxed and suitable setting. We’ve found that these children can often be forgotten and don’t always get the opportunity to visit events. We hope that they will be popular with the local community”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Visitors can bring their own lunch and blanket and refreshments will also be on sale throughout the day.

Autism friendly sessions can be booked online by clicking here. Funtopia say all tickets can be purchased on the gate and sales open at 10am.

Tickets to the main session are £10 for children over 90cm tall, free for those under 90cm and £2.50 for adults.