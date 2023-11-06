Warkton Village WI make spectacular 'cascading poppy display' for Remembrance Day

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The ladies of Warkton Village WI have been very busy over the last few months making a “Cascading Poppy Display”.

A fantastic achievement with spectacular results. It is currently on display in St Edmunds church in Warkton, ready to help them commemorate all the lives lost in the first and second world wars, other conflicts and peace keeping activities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A service of Remembrance will be held on Sunday 12th November at 11:50 at the memorial outside St Edmunds Church.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Some of the ladies of Warkton Village WI with the Poppy Cascade

Most Popular

WI always welcome new members and meet on the first Thursday of the month at Warkton Village Hall from 10am until 12 noon. First visit is free, thereafter £4.50 to include speaker and refreshments.

They are a busy WI who participate in a variety of social events and activities and would love to see you.