Warkton Village WI make spectacular 'cascading poppy display' for Remembrance Day

Cascading Poppy Display
By Helen MossContributor
Published 6th Nov 2023, 13:34 GMT- 1 min read
The ladies of Warkton Village WI have been very busy over the last few months making a “Cascading Poppy Display”.

A fantastic achievement with spectacular results. It is currently on display in St Edmunds church in Warkton, ready to help them commemorate all the lives lost in the first and second world wars, other conflicts and peace keeping activities.

A service of Remembrance will be held on Sunday 12th November at 11:50 at the memorial outside St Edmunds Church.

Some of the ladies of Warkton Village WI with the Poppy CascadeSome of the ladies of Warkton Village WI with the Poppy Cascade
Some of the ladies of Warkton Village WI with the Poppy Cascade
    WI always welcome new members and meet on the first Thursday of the month at Warkton Village Hall from 10am until 12 noon. First visit is free, thereafter £4.50 to include speaker and refreshments.

    They are a busy WI who participate in a variety of social events and activities and would love to see you.

    Any enquiries contact Janine Franklin, President.

    Email: [email protected] or Tel. 07933 708589.

