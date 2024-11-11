Waendel Walk early bird tickets on sale now as famed Northamptonshire walk now on 44th year

By William Carter
Published 11th Nov 2024, 15:49 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

The 44th Waendel Walk will begin on May 9, and those eager to sign up early are now free to do so.

Early bird tickets became available on November 1 for the walk that will start and finish at The Castle Theatre in Wellingborough, taking walkers on a range of routes and distances through the Northamptonshire countryside.

Online bookings are available now until Thursday, May 8, 2025, the day before the event gets underway. Tickets can also be bought in person on the day from midday on Friday, May 9 2025 in the Castle Theatre main hall.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A Wellingborough Town Council spokesman said: “Join us from 9 to 11 May, 2025, for the 44th internationally renowned Waendel Walk in Wellingborough.

The Waendel Walk will return on May 9, 2025 for its 44th yearThe Waendel Walk will return on May 9, 2025 for its 44th year
The Waendel Walk will return on May 9, 2025 for its 44th year

“Whether you're up for a gentle stroll or a challenging hike, there's something for everyone to enjoy.

"Don’t miss your chance to grab discounted passes and be part of this incredible weekend celebrating fitness, friendship, and fun!”

The first day, May 9, will include a friendship walk, a 5km route, and a 10km route, before the longer treks begin during the weekend, with 5km, 10km, 15km, 25km, 25km road route, and the 42km walks set to take place on Saturday and Sunday.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Each route will start at a different time on both days, with the 42km journey beginning at 7am, and later routes to stagger their start times accordingly.

Entry fees are used for staging the event, and thus organisers say they are are non-refundable.

Tickets for the Friday Friendship Walk are £2.50, children’s tickets for the weekend walks start at £6, and adults tickets start at £8.

All can be booked here.

Related topics:NorthamptonshireTicketsWellingboroughWellingborough Town Council

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1897
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice