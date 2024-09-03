Volunteer information evening for Well Creative Festival

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Made With Many are holding a Volunteer Information Evening for people interested in finding out more about helping at a new 1-day arts festival in Wellingborough town centre - with pizza included!

The Volunteer Information Evening will be held from 6pm to 7.30pm on Wednesday 11th September in the foyer space of Tresham College’s Wellingborough campus on Church Street, Wellingborough NN8 4PD.

Youth Projects Co-ordinator, Becky Carrier commented: “We're really excited to be bringing this free arts festival to Wellingborough in October where artists and local residents will be getting "Well Creative" across the town centre. To make sure it goes off with a bang, we need some willing volunteers to help us set up and run the festival on the day. If that sounds like your idea of fun, if you'd like to meet other people in your community or have something for your CV, we'd love to hear from you, even if you don't know yet how you might be able to help.”

The Well Creative Festival takes place on Saturday 5th October and you will need to be aged over 16 by that date to volunteer, or attend the information evening. You do not need to have done any volunteering before and you can volunteer with friends if you like, so bring them along too!

Curious Creatures - one of the acts coming to Well Creative Festival

To register an interest in attending the Volunteer Information Evening, please complete Made With Many’s online sign up form, or if you need the information in another format or just have questions, contact Becky Carrier on [email protected] or 07930646721.

The Canvas youth group who are organising the festival with Made With Many, are keen to find volunteers who are friendly and approachable, who might have some creative skills or knowledge of the local area. In particular they are looking for people who would like to volunteer to help with any of the following:

· Marshalling on the day, providing a helping hand and information to artists and visitors

· Setting up installations and equipment plus take down (with some lifting and manual work involved)

Well Creative

· Social media coverage working under our Marketing team

· Assisting with creative activities such as our crafting table

Volunteer briefings will also be provided nearer the time, as well as food and expenses. For some roles, a DBS check may also be required, which Made With Many can provide. More details about the festival can be found at madewithmany.org/well-creative