Volunteer Action – Group Befriending Events

Volunteer Action is a local charity supporting local residents who may be elderly, unwell, disadvantaged or have disabilities.

By providing services to these valuable members of the community, the aim is to maintain independence and improve the quality of lives.

The group is delighted to announce that they are looking to run regular meet up opportunities within the Community of Oundle, Thrapston and surrounding villages and also Corby to help reduce rural isolation within people aged 65 years plus.

Volunteer Action - connecting communities

They are looking for volunteers to help them and to come and join them for a meet up.

Keep an eye on the website for more details and in the press – they will be coming to a café near you soon for a brainstorming event – to see how they can best help serve the community and the already existing social groups in providing more opportunities to meet up, socialise and hopefully make some lifelong friends.

If this sounds of interest to you – please do give the office a call on 01832 275433 to find our more details.

Contact details: