News you can trust since 1897
BREAKING
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
James Whale says this Christmas is his last as cancer treatment ends
Near miss: Woman cheats death after castle wall falls 30ft on head
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners

Volunteer Action – Group Befriending Events

Volunteer Action are seeking volunteers and attendees alike in Oundle, Thrapston and surrounding villages - also in Corby to help run a program of local get-together events for people aged 65 years + - could you help?
By Rachel DixonContributor
Published 5th Sep 2023, 12:36 BST- 1 min read
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Volunteer Action is a local charity supporting local residents who may be elderly, unwell, disadvantaged or have disabilities.

By providing services to these valuable members of the community, the aim is to maintain independence and improve the quality of lives.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The group is delighted to announce that they are looking to run regular meet up opportunities within the Community of Oundle, Thrapston and surrounding villages and also Corby to help reduce rural isolation within people aged 65 years plus.

Volunteer Action - connecting communitiesVolunteer Action - connecting communities
Volunteer Action - connecting communities
Most Popular

    They are looking for volunteers to help them and to come and join them for a meet up.

    Keep an eye on the website for more details and in the press – they will be coming to a café near you soon for a brainstorming event – to see how they can best help serve the community and the already existing social groups in providing more opportunities to meet up, socialise and hopefully make some lifelong friends.

    If this sounds of interest to you – please do give the office a call on 01832 275433 to find our more details.

    Contact details:

    https://www.volunteeractionoundle.org.uk/

    [email protected] or telephone: 01832 275 433.

    Related topics:Corby