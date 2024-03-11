Visitors potty about pottery as Higham Ferrers wraps up display

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Inspired by a clay centrepiece on display at the Northamptonshire Tourism Visitor Hub at Rushden Lakes, Higham Ferrers organisers decided to hold a weekend craft workshop.

And visitors- young and old - were thrilled at the amulets and friendship bracelets and various ornaments they turned out.

Higham Ferrers Tourism and HiFARS ( Higham Ferrers Archaeological and Research Society) volunteers were on hand at the Heritage Crafts Family workshop to show visitors how to work with clay and wool and fashion jewellery and ornaments - and even little dinosaurs- which they were able to take home to paint once the clay had dried.

Carol Fitzgerald, Higham Ferrers Tourism committee member turns her hand to pottery

The workshop marked the end of the four month display by Higham Ferrers Tourism, HiFARS and Higham Ferrers Town Council.

The clay centrepiece on display at the Northamptonshire Tourism Visitor Hub was a commissioned replica Samian ware bowl, based on original pottery sherds uncovered at the Roman excavation site in Kings Meadow Higham Ferrers.

Rachel Smyth, deputy chair of HiFARS was on duty with volunteers on the first day of the workshop and Olwen Mayes, the HiFARS chair, on the second day.

Carol Fitzgerald, who is on Higham Ferrers Tourism Committee , tried her hand at making pottery jewellery and said she was looking forward to see what it turned out like once it was painted.

Three year old Rhys with Grandma Gill Bremner rolls out the clay

Some 350 Higham Ferrers schoolchildren will also be able to do similar craftwork during the Higham Ferrers Tourism- run Great Big Green Week held at the Town's Chichele College, starting June 8th.

And there is another chance for people to get creative at the HiFARS' annual Archeology Allsorts on July 27 & 28th.