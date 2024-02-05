Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An exciting evening of sports trivia and fun in support of Northamptonshire batsman Rob Keogh's testimonial year will feature top sporting names competing against each other to see who will be crowned the ultimate sports trivia champions.

Quizmaster Matt Dawson - a former team captain of BBC's Question of Sport - will be putting questions to legends from Northampton Saints Rugby Club, Northampton County Cricket Club and Northampton Town Football Club at the Curo Lounge at Northampton's County Ground on Wednesday, March 20.

Already lined up to take part on the night are former Northamptonshire coach David Ripley, former county batsman Alex Wakely, current bowling star Ben Sanderson, Saints, England and British Lions legend Nick Beal and Ian Sampson, legendary former Cobblers player and manager - and more big names will be announced shortly.

Rob Keogh as been awarded a testimonial year. Picture Getty Images

Rob Keogh has been awarded a testimonial year in 2024, recognising his outstanding contribution to the club for more than a decade.

A true one-club player, Keogh has been a staple in Northamptonshire sides since his debut in 2010 and he's delighted to be bringing some great events to local sports fans during his testimonial year.

"I'm really excited to get the opportunity to have a testimonial year," he said. "I'm hoping we can put on some fun events and Question of Sport Northampton promises to be a fantastic night.“There will be something for all Northamptonshire sports fans to enjoy."

The event features many of the popular elements of the hit BBC sports quiz show including the 'what happened next' video round.

Former Northampton Town manager Ian Sampson will be taking part. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

Tickets include a welcome drink and a two-course meal served by the renowned team from Mem Saab.

There will also be a raffle and auction throughout the night, which will be raising funds for the testimonial year's linked charities; Ruth Strauss Foundation and the Professional Cricketer's Trust.