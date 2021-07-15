The Rockingham Castle Food and Drink Fair returns to the castle gardens THIS WEEKEND

The Rockingham Castle Food and Drink Fair is returning to the castle gardens to showcase a range of food and drink from award-winning local producers.

This festival of food and drink will be coming to the castle grounds on Saturday, July 17 and Sunday, July 18 from 11am to 4pm.

The event offers a range of award-winning dishes produced by local artisan food producers for visitors to enjoy and organisers promise that it will be a "fantastic experience this summer."

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Rockingham Castle Food and Drink Fair.

Owner of Rockingham Castle, James Saunders Watson, said: "We’re delighted to welcome the Food & Drink Fair to Rockingham Castle and we’re extremely excited to be able to showcase so many local producers offering such a breadth and variety of produce such as cheeses, cakes, ice creams or drinks."

There will be 40 local businesses attending the fair, many of whom who are part of the Made In Northamptonshire group, which is a county networking group designed to bring together local businesses and individuals in the food and drinks sector. Their store can be found at Rushden LakesStalls will weave their way around the formal gardens, starting in the Courtyard, moving to the Terrace Lawn, Cross Garden and Tilting Lawn.

Visitors will be welcome to follow the one-way route as many times as they desire whilst admiring the breathtaking views of the Welland Valley countryside.

There are a number of rigorous health and safety measures in place to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for everyone including limiting the number of visitors, social distancing, cashless payments, pre-booked tickets and hand sanitiser at every stall.

The Rockingham Castle Food and Drink Fair.

Tickets are £6 for adults with free entry for children from 0-15 years old. The fair will run in sessions throughout the day starting from 11am and car parking is free. Tickets must be pre-booked online.