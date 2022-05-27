The Queen's Platinum Jubilee: your guide to events across north Northamptonshire

Millbrook Infant School staff celebrating the Jubilee

North Northamptonshire is all set for a Royal extravaganza as the nation celebrates The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Events are being held across our county to mark Her Majesty’s 70 years on the throne.

Here’s a day-by-day guide to events which are taking place locally.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If there’s any we’ve missed that you’d like to see included, or if you want to send us any pictures from your event, email [email protected]

Thursday, June 2

Raunds Trooping the Colour at Saxon Hall at 9.30am. Free tea and cake - pre-book a seat by phoning 01933 622087 or emailing [email protected]

Raunds Platinum Jubilee Beacon Lighting outside the town hall from 9pm. There will be live music from Raunds Temperance Band before the lighting of the beacon at 9.45pm.

Rushden proclamation. The mayor will commence the town’s Jubilee programme by reading the Queen’s proclamation at the war memorial at 2pm.

Rushden Beacon Lighting event in Hall Park. At 9pm the torchlight procession will assemble in John Street and head towards Hall Park. At 9.35pm a piper will play a unique tune. At 9.40pm a bugler will play a bugle call. At 9.45pm the beacon will be lit and a choir will sing ‘Song for the Commonwealth’.

Weldon Jubilee activities from 2pm with a picnic on the green and catering stalls. Fancy dress competition at 2.30pm, planting of a silver birch and a flypast at 3.30pm, decorated bicycle competition at 3.45pm, traditional costume and dance display at 4.45pm, cricket match at 5.45pm, choir and piper performances at 9pm and beacon lighting at 9.45pm.

Gretton rec holding a beacon lighting at 9.45pm.

Wilbarston Morris dancing and unveiling of the Jubilee plaque from 7.30pm outside the Fox Inn. At 9.15pm there will be a procession behind the village drum to the village hall playing field with a proclamation, choir and bonfire lighting.

Wollaston beacon lighting event from 8pm to 10pm with a live singer, bugle player, choir, speeches and the lighting of the beacon at 9.45pm.

Corby beacon lighting event at Coronation Park from 9pm, with a choir, piper and more music. The beacon will be lit at 9.45pm.

Thrapston is holding its beacon lighting event at the Peace Park with the beacon being lit at 9.45pm. The event will feature Thrapston Town Band and Thrapston Plaza Opera and Friends.

Burton Latimer’s Millennium Gardens will host music and fire pit lighting from 6pm to 9pm.

Irthlingborough’s Methodist Church will be live streaming the Trooping of the Colour at 10am followed by refreshments. Irthlingborough Cricket Club is holding a Jubilee Family Fun Day all day including a Royal afternoon tea. The town’s beacon will be lit at 9.45pm at Parsons Green.

Friday, June 3

Oundle Jubilee sports day at venues across the town including netball, swimming, running and more.

Weldon celebration service at 11am at St Mary’s Church followed by a tree planting on the green.

Wilbarston Parish Church exhibition of Royal memorabilia from 1pm to 4pm. Vintage footage of Silver Jubilee celebrations in 1977, children’s art work, family treasure hunt and tea and cake.

Wellingborough’s Swansgate Shopping Centre handing out free Union Jack goodie bags from 10am to 2pm to mark the Royal milestone. Goodie bags also being handed out from 10am to 2pm on June 4, subject to availability.

Kettering’s Caitlands Estate is holding a Jubilee Party from 3pm until late with beer, wine and BBQs. Lower Tailby Avenue will be closed.

Donald Greaves House in Corby’s Landor Close will host a Jubilee celebration at 2pm.

The Yards in Kettering is holding a Big Lunch from midday to 4pm with music, food, arts and crafts, an indoor kids cinema and more. Celebrations will then continue into the evening.

Finedon is holding a family funfair on Tainty Field from midday to 6pm. The funfair will also run at the same time on June 4.

Saturday, June 4

Earls Barton rec, from 12.30pm to 11pm. Big Jubilee lunch with local food providers but you can bring your own picnic. Features live music with an outdoor bar.

Oundle dancing in the streets from 10am to 2.30pm. Central streets will be closed off and packed with a market with food stalls, a fun fair, steam train, vintage car show and music stages.

Oundle fun in the field from 3pm until late. Fletton Field will host food stalls, live music and bands with a live broadcast of the Queen’s Platinum Party at the Palace. The event is free but tickets are required online or from Creative Oundle’s Box Office.

Rushden Platinum party at The Goods Shed from 7pm with a live stream of the Platinum Party at the Palace. The bar will be open and there will be an opportunity to take home a free souvenir photo of you and your party superimposed on the Royal balcony.

Weldon Big Community Lunch all day with street parties, and a picnic at Weldon Cricket Club with a cricket match at noon. Display of the Queen’s coronation available to see all day at St Mary’s Church.

Newark Drive, Corby, holding a street party from 2pm to 9pm. Cath, 95, will be crowned Queen for the day.

Wilbarston village celebration from 1pm to 5pm with live music at the village hall. Hot street food, dog show, potters wheel demonstration, family games, Jubilee hat competition judging and art and craft exhibition.

Desborough Picnic in the Park from 11am to 4pm in Dunkirk Avenue Recreation Ground with music, a sing-a-long, fancy dress competition, face painting, a bar and food.

Lawrence Close in Barton Seagrave holding a street party from 3pm.

Corby’s Rockingham Triangle is holding a family fun weekend with eight sports coming together - football, rugby union, tennis, athletics, table tennis, kickboxing, basketball and netball. It is on June 4 and June 5.

Beatty Gardens in Corby is holding a street party, starting at 2pm.

Wellingborough Library is holding a Jubilee tea party with a hat parade and scarecrows.

Irthlingborough’s Parson Green will be holding a Platinum Jubilee Market with a brass band. IGrow will hold a Royal Jubilee Treasure Hunt and the Methodist Church will host a Jubilee themed coffee morning. At 3pm there will be a free Jubilee play by Laugh Out Loud Theatre Group in the community centre with an ice cream van and magic show available.

Sunday, June 5

Big Picnic Lunch at Wicksteed Park, Kettering, from noon to 5pm. Music and poetry performances as well as a live stream of the Jubilee pageant in London.

Raunds Platinum Big Picnic Lunch at Bassford’s Recreation Ground from noon to 5.30pm. Bring your own picnic with bar and food stalls present. Live music and a live stream of the Jubilee Pageant. There will also be rides, bouncy castles, face painting, giant bubbles, popcorn and strawberries and cream.

Rushden Big Jubilee Lunch from noon to 5pm at The Walled Garden in Hall Park. Bring a picnic or buy refreshments with entertainment throughout the day. Green screen technology also available to create a complimentary ‘Royal balcony’ photo to take home.

Weldon St Mary’s Church service at 10am with a parish cake competition at 10.30am at the cricket club. Platinum Cup cricket match at 2.30pm.

Gretton Big Jubilee Lunch in Kirby Road from noon to 5pm. Whole village invited with a best dressed house competition.

Wellingborough Big Jubilee Lunch in Croyland Park from noon to 2pm. Giant games, live music and best dressed Dachshund Dog Show.

Wilbarston Big Jubilee Lunch from noon to 3pm outside the village hall. Bring food and drink, dog show, balloon modelling, dress up from any decade of Queen Elizabeth II’s reign.

Stoke Albany village hall green brass band concert and cream teas from 3pm.

Wollaston Queen’s Green Canopy Tree plaque unveiling event from 11am to noon with speeches and the unveiling of the plaque by Maisie Summers-Newton MBE.

Wollaston Picnic in the Park from 12.30pm to 5.30pm with live entertainment, games and food vans.

Rothwell Big Jubilee Lunch in the Market Square from noon, carnival parade at 1pm, afternoon of entertainment from 2pm to 6pm in Manor Park with stalls, a bar and Last Night of the Proms grand finale.

Kettering’s Hertford Road holding a street party from 2pm to 6pm, with the road closed from midday. There will be a bouncy castle, face painting, magician, glitter tattoos, apple bobbing, egg throwing and many more games.

Barton Seagrave’s Hanwood Park development is The Jubilee Celebration from noon to 4pm with food, drink, stalls, games and entertainment. There will also be competitions for cake making, best dressed and top Jubilee dog with activities including a bouncy castle, crazy golf and penalty shootouts.

An EcoFestival is being held at Burton Latimer’s Pocket Park from noon to 4pm with the duck race at 2pm. There will be entertainment, stalls, food outlets, a bar and more.