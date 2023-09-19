Taste a bit of Northamptonshire Sauce at this year’s Northamptonshire’s Good Food and Drink Festival

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Food producers, local businesses and foodies will be coming together at Kettering Park Hotel & Spa this Sunday for the fourth Northamptonshire’s Good Food and Drink Festival sponsored by Kettering law firm Wilson Browne Solicitors.

Visitors this year will be able to see the famous Award-winning Northamptonshire Sauce from Jeyes of Earls Barton - a perfect condiment to enhance all your savoury dishes, adding a delicious spice, depth and completed with a Northamptonshire Kick!

Used in a number of pubs and restaurants across the County, the sauce was featured on Channel 4 last year as part of Aldi’s Next Big Thing and it’ll certainly prove a hit with the foodies attending the event.

Also attending isDovely Bakery from Titchmarsh who will be bringing sourdough baked products to the Festival, Award-Winning cheese company The Northampton Cheese Company, handmade, unique luxury chocolates available from Choccies by Sara, and Hamm Tun Fine Foods from Long Buckby bringing local cheeses and delicatessen to Kettering. Also appearing will be Wellingborough’s Food For Thought, Coco Browns from Finedon will be bringing a special blend of Jamaican kitchen spices and seasonings and, for those who enjoy a relaxing drink at the end of the day, Silverstone Distillery will be on hand to talk gin, Wellingborough’s Wine Chateau will be bringing a taste of Moldovan wines from across Europe to the County and Amps Wine Merchants from Oundle will be talking quality wines from across the world.

The Festival this year will also see Made In Northamptonshire displaying a range of Northamptonshire produce, the North Northants Food Sustainable Network talking about their vision to empower, promote and strength North Northamptonshire as a ‘Sustainable Food Place’ and The Green Patch – a Kettering based community garden nestled in the heart of England hosting volunteer days, children’s clubs, education sessions and family events.

For up and coming chefs, Moulton College and Northampton College will be present to talk through courses with the younger generation looking to enter the sector and everyone will be greeted on the day by the Draymen and Thwaites Shire Horses who are always popular amongst those visiting the Festival.