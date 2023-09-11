Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Emma Duff joined her local Slimming World group in October 2020 and dropped from a size 20 dress size to a size 16.

Emma has now trained as a Consultant for Slimming World, the UK’s largest group-based weight loss organisation, at their national training academy in Derbyshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now she is opening her own group in Oundle at Oundle School Sports Centre on 13th September 2023.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emma’s slimming success

Most Popular

The latest government figures reveal that around one in four adults are obese and it is estimated that, by 2034, this will increase to one in three. 68% of our local population is now overweight or obese, and Emma says her new role has never been more important.

She says: “Obesity is becoming such a huge issue across the UK. When I first joined Slimming World as a member, I never dreamed that I would end up helping other people to lose weight but now I just can’t wait to get started.

"After losing 2st 7lb and completing my training, it’s a privilege for me to be able to pass on the experience, insight and understanding that helped me, so that I can give my members the support they need to get to target.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Support is really the most important thing. It all starts with feeling that you’re not alone. I couldn’t have lost 2.7 stone without the weekly help, encouragement and understanding of my own Consultant and group.

Emma recent race for life

"As someone who has lost weight myself I know the challenges people can face, which is why, along with the group, I will be there to support every one of my members all the way to their chosen target weight.

"Setting targets, sharing recipes and other ideas, and working together as a group to overcome challenges and celebrate success is so important to a successful journey. That’s why, at my Slimming World group, there’ll be tons of support, encouragement and fun.

“Like a lot of slimmers, I had tried to lose weight so many times before by following numerous diets but they were never sustainable because I’d always get tired of restricting what I ate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I thought I was destined to struggle with my weight for the rest of my life, but when I came to Slimming World it was different.

Emma recent race for life

"I never felt like I was on a diet. The eating plan encourages you to eat lots of tasty, filling foods like pasta, rice, potatoes and lean meat and fish, you are never hungry and no foods are banned so there’s no deprivation. I couldn’t believe I’d found a way to lose weight without starving myself.

“Slimming World isn’t just about changing what you eat. Becoming more active is important too.

"Our Body Magic programme takes the threat out of activity by showing people, many of whom have unpleasant memories of being forced to take part in activity at school, how they can build activity into their daily routine without having to take up traditional forms of exercise like going to the gym or running.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Everything counts from walking to gardening to washing the car. I love walking my dog Erik to get my Body Magic! As a Consultant it’s my role to create that warm, supportive atmosphere to get people sharing their ideas and experiences to help others - it’s going to be great fun!”

Like Emma, Slimming World Consultants are all former members who have lost weight at their local group themselves and groups are set up as micro businesses in the heart of local communities.

There are currently around 4,000 Slimming World Consultants across the UK and Ireland running 15,000 groups.

Consultants receive training in Slimming World’s healthy eating and physical activity programmes and learn how to use the power of group support to empower members to take control of their own weight loss journey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As self-employed micro-entrepreneurs, Consultants also learn how to build a successful community-based business. Emma says she can’t wait for the new challenges running her own business will bring.

“For me becoming a self-employed franchisee was a great option. I wanted a job that was well paid, flexible and could fit around my busy family life and my full time role, so launching my own Slimming World group was an ideal option – I feel like I’ve got a brand new career and I can’t wait for my new sessions to run now!

Amie Craddock, who runs Slimming World’s Irchester Saturday morning group and manages Emma as a Team Developer, says: “Slimming World Consultants are chosen for their positive outlook and because they genuinely care about the health and happiness of others.

"With Emmas’s fantastic experience of being a successful Slimming World member and consultant in her other group and her kind and warm personality and great sense of humour I just know that she’ll be an amazing support to members, cheering them all the way to their target weight.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emmas’s Slimming World group will be held at Oundle School Sports Centre every Wednesday at 5.30pm & 7.00pmfrom 13th September.

For more information or to join Emmas’s group either pop along on Wednesday 13th September or call her on 07786 912981.

You can also join Emmas evening group in Irchester, every Monday 5.30pm or 7.00pm.

For more information visit www.slimmingworld.co.ukor call 0344 897 8000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad