Street food, tasters and cooking demos at Kettering festival celebrating cuisines and cultures

The best of the county’s food scene and diverse cultures will be celebrated at a festival in Kettering next month.

Street food, cooking demonstrations and music performances will all be on offer at Kettering Town Council’s ‘Love Food’ event at Wicksteed Park.

The free-to-attend celebration of local flavours and talent will take place from 11am to 4pm on Sunday, September 3.

Delicious street food will be on offer

Mayor of Kettering Cllr Emily Fedorowycz (Green) said: "We hope this will be an event to put Northamptonshire’s incredible food offerings on the map. It will be a real community celebration of food and culture.

"Have a go at bhangra, learn about Caribbean spices, touch and smell the herbs that flavour Warner’s gin – it’s going to be a full sensory experience."

Food offerings at the festival will span a wide spectrum from "the best burgers in Northants", traditional paella, Indian and Polish street food, pizza from the newly-renovated Wicksteed Pizza Parlour and much more.

There will also be activities and entertainment including cooking demonstrations, talks, workshops and live performances from local bands and dance groups.

The Green Patch will conduct cooking demos

Children won’t be left out with face painting, food crafts, hair braiding, festival glitter and baking workshops hosted by Always Time to Bake.

Community garden Green Patch and local Sikh community leader Bill Garcha will conduct cooking demonstrations with the promise of free tasters.

Proceeds raised during the event will benefit two local charities, Accommodation Concern and Midland Langar Seva Society, which support the homeless and offer food parcels for vulnerable families.

People can also donate to these two charities by visiting https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/mayor-of-kettering/.

A Wicksteed Park spokesman said: “We are delighted to be hosting the Love Food festival here at Wicksteed Park and working together with the mayor and the council to celebrate the very best of local food and produce.