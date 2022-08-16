Stanwick Lakes play tower rises from the ashes after arson attack

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A popular attraction is finally re-opening its much-loved play tower after it was destroyed by fire.

But in contrast, this year has started much better for Rockingham Forest Trust, the charity which runs Stanwick Lakes, with the reopening of the refurbished visitor centre in April and the well-received ‘Stanwick-at-Sea’ which came together in the wake of the incident.

The new play tower at Stanwick Lakes

And they are delighted to now be relaunching a significant section of its adventure play area.

Closed while building work goes on, the sand is set to become a permanent feature now the play tower has reopened.

Executive director Kate Chadwick said: “We received overwhelming support from the local community and businesses, in the immediate aftermath of the fire, so we know there are so many families looking forward a visit this summer to make more memories on this favoured piece of play equipment.

"We would like to thank all of those who made financial contributions to ensure that we were able to rebuild so successfully.

The new play tower at Stanwick Lakes

"With a new set of heritage trails and talks, a series of summer activities and along with the existing play attractions, Stanwick Lakes will once again fulfil its full potential and offer a well-rounded day-out for the whole family to enjoy.”

The charity has patiently awaited the delivery of the natural materials needed to rebuild the play tower, which will complement the existing play attractions.

These include an assault course, a wonky treehouse, a double zip wire, water play, and an adventure trail with rope bridge.

The extensive play experiences were all designed to blend with the surroundings, a 750-acre Site of Special Scientific Interest.

The new play tower from above

Liz Williams, nature engagement officer, said: "The central play area is beloved by many and can become busy at peak times.

"So it’s great to have so much space for people to explore should they need a time-out from the hustle and bustle to reconnect with the environment.

“Formerly a quarry, and now a protected wetland, Stanwick Lakes provides important habitats for wildlife that our little adventurers love to learn about.

"Across the site we interlink all our activities, whether its conversation learning or well-being activities, for the young and adults alike.

The aftermath of the devastating fire at Stanwick Lakes

"Some visitors that initially come to play and let off steam, often return for rest and well-being.”

Rockingham Forest Trust is an environmental charity which has been connecting people and places for more than 25 years.

Today, the trust is based at Stanwick Lakes, which is run as a social enterprise.

All the play equipment at Stanwick Lakes is free to use, the only charge is for parking which allows you to stay and play all day, but also supports the conservation and maintenance work that takes place on the site.

This includes managing the nature reserve for wildlife, looking after the play equipment, and maintaining miles of paths for walking and cycling.