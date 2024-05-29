SPOTLIGHT: 12 parks in Northampton to go for a stroll this summer

Whether it’s an afternoon playing five-aside football or lounging in the sun, Northampton’s parks have something for everyone.

The town’s recreational lands are quite rightly the pride of West Northants Council, whose dedicated staff work hard to maintain them throughout the year.

Here we count down 12 of Northampton’s best loved green spaces, perfect for you to enjoy this summer.

Abington Park Abington Park is Northampton's oldest and most popular park. Its many feature include Abington Park Museum, sports facilities, a cafe, flower displays, lakes, and a garden for the blind

Becket's Park A charming park passed through by the River Nene. It is judged by many as the 'green gateway' into the centre of Northampton

Dallington Park The 23-acre Dallington Park was gifted to Northampton by Messrs C. E. and T. D Lewis in 1921

Bradlaugh Fields Bradlaugh Fields is a former golf site that was redesigned into a community park in 1998