Spooktacular adventures being planned for Chester House Estate visitors this Halloween

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A haunted house-style spooktacular adventure is returning to Chester House Estate in October – and this year there will be more boo-tiful, bone-chilling, creepy crawly themed fun than ever before.

Rushden-based Halloween House Entertainment is returning to the Northamptonshire Estate next month, having designed two haunted Walkthroughs for Halloween visitors – one for toddlers and a second for those who love a little spookalicious, spine-tingling fun.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Katriona Richardson, who runs Halloween House Entertainment alongside her husband Steve, said: “Our haunted house-style Walkthrough was a huge hit at Chester House Estate last year, so this year we are going even bigger and better. We have also created a second one specifically for those children who prefer not to be too spooked, complete with an interactive inflatable walkaround with an ‘I spy’ witch-themed game.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Halloween House at Chester House Estate

Most Popular

“For all Halloween lovers we have new moving and talking animatronics, buttons to press so children can really engage with the walkthrough, a pumpkin shy and ‘Hook the Witch’s Hat; and ‘Whack-a-Rat’ games for the whole family.”

Cllr Helen Howell, North Northamptonshire Council’s Deputy Leader and Executive Member for Sport, Leisure, Culture and Tourism, said: “We are delighted to welcome Halloween House Entertainment back to Chester House Estate this year.

“The spooky walkthroughs were extremely popular last year and are the perfect complement to our pumpkin picking, carving and painting, which alongside our Halloween crafts and special treasure hunt make for a perfect Halloween day out for the whole family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Last year our Halloween tickets sold out quickly, so we are urging everyone to get their tickets as soon as possible, to avoid disappointment.”

Chester House Estate’s Halloween Full Experience Activities Tickets are priced £12.50 and include:

Pumpkin picking

Pumpkin carving or painting – you choose

Spooky crafts in the Chester House Estate Learning Centre

Spooky games in the marquee

Entry to the spooky Walkthroughs - if you are brave enough!

A Halloween Trail around the estate with a prize for everyone who completes the treasure map.

The Chester House Estate Halloween Full Experience Activities ticket must be purchased for anyone wanting to take part in these activities. Accompanying adults will not need a ticket and are permitted to enter all of the activities.

Choose from either a 10am -1pm morning session or 1pm-4pm afternoon session.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Halloween House Entertainment have announced that a percentage of all their profits from their spooky walkthroughs will be split between Northamptonshire-based Redhead Rescue Animal Sanctuary, which rescues and rehabilitates animals, and DRUGfam, a charity which supports people affected or bereaved by a loved one’s harmful use of drugs, alcohol or gambling.

There will also be donation buckets placed at the walkthrough entrance.

Claudius Way is the estate’s main visitor car park and is accessed through the Prologis Park Wellingborough. Visitors are advised to use the NN8 2DH postcode to find this entrance.

Due to the popularity of the Halloween programme visitors are advised to access the site via this main car park. The Lime Avenue A45 entrance will strictly be for blue badge holders only.