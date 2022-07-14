Spectacle of Light coming to Kettering this year

Kettering’s Boughton House will be the setting for Spectacle of Light, a beautiful after-dark experience for all the family.

The Spectacle will run on selected nights from October 13 to November 6, 2022, with early bird tickets on sale now.

Boughton House is the latest venue to be added to Spectacle of Light’s impressive list of locations for their after-dark light experience.

Spectacle of Light is coming to Boughton House

It will take place in Boughton’s beautiful landscaped gardens against the backdrop of the historic house.

Running from October 13 to November 6, the event will take place on evenings from Thursday through to Sunday.

The historic gardens at Boughton were designed to impress the eye in the 17th Century.

Recently restored over a period of 15 years, they will now be the focus of Spectacle’s illuminated trail through the walled garden, around breathtaking water features and along tree-lined avenues, all in front of the house that is regarded locally as ‘The English Versailles’.

Visitors will experience light-art installations set in the geometric landscape which include Mount, Orpheus, Curve, Crocus and Kaleidoscope.

Organisers say it is a truly immersive experience for the whole family.

As well as the illuminated trail, visitors to the event will be able to tuck into street food at the foot of the walled garden, as well as mulled wine and hot chocolate on offer to warm you on your way round.

Charles Lister, property manager at Boughton House, said: “We are really excited to welcome visitors of all ages to Boughton House in 2022 for this new Spectacle of Light.

“The house and landscaped gardens are simply stunning in their own right and to add light-art to this setting will create an experience that is not to be missed.

"It’s the perfect opportunity to do something new with friends and family and create memories together this Autumn.”

Each evening The Spectacle of Light is a continuous experience with entry time slots varying from 5.15pm to 8.45pm.

The estimated walk time is 60 to 75 minutes, but visitors are welcome to stay as long as they wish.

Full price tickets cost £24 for an adult (16+), £12 for a child (three to 15) and family tickets for two adults and two children are £64.

It is free for children under-three as well as for carers.

Early bird and advance tickets are also available to buy.

Early bird tickets give you 20 per cent off the full price and are available to book online until August 31.

Advance tickets offer 10 per cent off the full price and can be booked online from September 1 to October 12.

Full price tickets are available to book online from October 13.

Groups of 15 or more paying visitors can receive a 25 per cent discount off the full price but this is only bookable by calling 01536 904040.

Ticket prices include VAT and booking fee.