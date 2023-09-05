Sparking "Diamond" member maintains her 5 stone weight loss for nearly 12 years

Watch more videos on Shots!

Liz Campbell is a member of Sue's Tuesday morning Slimming World group in Kettering at St Andrews Church, and says that by being a member of the group every week it's helping her success at staying at her Target weight for life!

She doesn't miss out on anything in life and has found that being a Target member with Slimming World gave her the courage to leave her job at a nursery and start to help people achieve their weight loss dreams herself! Now she has been a consultant for 5 years and runs groups on a Tuesday and Wednesday night in Kettering at St Johns Community Hall.

Liz lost weight quite quickly with Slimming World when she joined, as she made sensible switches to all of her favourite food choices, and they became firm family favourites!

Liz with her Consultant Sue

One of Liz's favourite meals is a Sunday roast, something that you can easily make Slimming World friendly! "By changing the way I cook the roast potatoes, making sure I am using a low calorie cooking spray instead of adding oils, I know that they are staying a FREE food with Food Optimising, meaning I can enjoy them guilt free!

"That also means I can sneak in a little yorkshire pudding too! What's a roast dinner without a Yorkshire!" says Liz.

"By making changes to how I cook, and shop and plan, it means I can still enjoy the odd glass of wine or a gin and slimline tonic without it jeopardising my weight loss! - I am proud of everything I have achieved and being a part of a group of people who understand makes all the difference!"

