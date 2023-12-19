A slimming club might be thought of as a woman’s world but 56 local men are celebrating after losing 125 stones at their local Slimming World groups.

The men, who are between the ages of 30 to 85, all attend Slimming World groups in and around Irchester, Higham Ferrers, Raunds, Woodford, Thrapston and Oundle and have lost a total weight of 125 stones between them.

But best of all, they’ve done that without giving up their favourite foods and still tuck into curries, steaks, burgers, roast dinners, fry-ups, and fish and chips, even enjoying the odd glass of beer too.

Marc Hoyland, who attends his local Slimming World group in Irchester on a Saturday and has lost 2st 1lbs to reach his dream target weight, says:

Slimming World Target Member - Marc Hoyland

“Like most men I thought slimming clubs were for women and expected to be eating nothing but salad. But the minute I walked through the door I realised that nothing could have been further from the truth. I was made very welcome.

"There’s a real mix of people – men and women of all ages - and we have a great time. Plus with Slimming World’s Food Optimising eating plan no foods are banned. Instead I’ve learned how to cook healthier versions of my favourite meals like Spaghetti Bolognese, Pork Chops, soups and every week at group we share new recipes and handy tips.”

Mark Green, who attends a local group in Raunds on a Wednesday, has lost 3st 2lb and is also one of our great Target members who attend group each week, says:

I joined group as I had been diagnosed with a specific health condition that I needed medication for. I was told losing weight would help me so I joined Slimming World with my partner. The support in group is amazing, my consultant has always shown an interest, is engaging and makes the group fun to attend!

Slimming World Raunds Target Member - Mark Green

"The group has always been non judgemental, as a male Slimming World member, this is so important as I felt worried about joining a group that would be mostly female. Its the warm welcome and friendliness I experience in group each week that has helped me stay, lose weight and make new friends.

"I find food optimising easy to stick to and plan, I love the recipe books - my favourite recipes being the Mighty Meatza, Beef & Ale Casserole and a Full English Breakfast!’ Mark lost his weight and achieved his target in 19 weeks.

Slimming World Consultant Amie, who runs the group in Irchester, and looks after the team of consultants in Nene Valley says:

“It’s great that we’re able to celebrate this milestone and, without doubt, all of these men across our area have improved their health and look amazing! That’s so important because the latest obesity statistics from the Government show that there are more overweight and obese men in England than women – 65% of men are overweight or obese compared to 56% of women.

“Even though men tend to be more nervous when they first join, they are actually some of the most successful slimmers. Men tend to have more muscle mass than women do and as muscle uses up energy it means that men often lose weight a little faster than women.

“Men also tend to be extremely focused when they start on a healthy eating plan and often see very good weight losses in the first few weeks, which motivates them to carry on and reach their targets quickly.”

For more information on joining one of our groups, motivation and recipe ideas visit www.slimmingworld.com or call 0844 897 8000.