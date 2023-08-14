A weight loss expert from Corby has struck gold for the exceptional work she does in helping more than 100 people to lose weight at her local group every week.

Sharon Wright who runs the Corby Slimming World groups every week, has been awarded ‘Gold’ status by the national slimming club because of her success in supporting slimmers to reach their dream weight and the super service she provides to those members.

The accolade is given to Slimming World Consultants who consistently have 100 or more members in their group over several months, and who provide such exceptional service that members come back week after week because they’re losing weight beautifully and wouldn’t miss their weekly group for anything. It represents the highest level of service in slimming and makes Sharon one of the most successful of Slimming World’s 4,000 Consultants, meaning Corby is home to some of the best slimming support in the UK. It’s the first time Sharon has been awarded the prize since becoming a consultant in July 2014.

Sharon with her Gold Certificate.

Sharon says: “I am delighted to have received the ‘Gold’ award. I absolutely love my job. I’m passionate about helping people to transform their lives by losing weight and seeing them succeed is reward enough, but being given this recognition for the whole group really is the icing on the cake.

"This award belongs to the Wednesday group’s members and I couldn’t be more proud of them. They’re the ones who make our groups the success that they are, with their fabulous commitment, the wonderful support they give each other every week, and, above all, their impressive weight losses while following Slimming World’s Food Optimising eating plan. They make the group a fun, buzzy place to be and I can safely say I always look forward to going to work. I truly believe I have the best job in the world.

“The Church of Scotland ( formally the St Ninian’s Church) group has really put healthy weight loss on the map in Corby. Together, members have lost an amazing 421 stones so far this year. It is just brilliant to see those who have come to group with a range of weight-related health problems from diabetes to heart problems and feelings of low self-worth that impact on their working and personal lives every day, change their lives forever and by taking that brave step into our group.”

To join the Corby group, which is held every Wednesday at 8am, 9.30am,11am, 4pm, 5.30pmand 7pm at Corby Church of Scotland formally known as St Ninian’s Church on Beanfield Ave Corby NN18 0AX, either pop along or give Sharon a call on 07912849144