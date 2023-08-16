Seven exciting things to do in Northamptonshire this weekend as the sun is finally set to shine

There is plenty to do outside in the county this weekend to make the most of the better weather
As the rain has finally halted - for now – the forecast predicts blue skies and sunshine in Northamptonshire this weekend.
Met Office is expecting highs of 23C in Northampton and Kettering on Saturday (August 19) and Sunday (August 20), with sun and sunny intervals throughout the days.
So after what has felt like weeks of almost non-stop rain, this weekend could be the perfect opportunity to finally get outside and enjoy what the county has to offer.
And there is plenty of events on this weekend from local fete’s to the return of the iconic Northampton Balloon Festival. There really is something for all the family.
Below are details of seven exciting events taking place in Northamptonshire this weekend.
There is plenty to do across the county this weekend. Photo: Submitted
2. Northampton Balloon Festival
The iconic event returns to The Racecourse this weekend after 14 year hiatus.
The festival will run from Friday (August 18) to Sunday (August 20), and will see a host of hot air balloons take to the skies, as well as a wide range of family entertainment, rides, stalls, refreshments and much more.
Search 'Northampton Balloon Festival' on Skiddle to buy tickets. Photo: Northampton Balloon Festival
3. Kingsthorpe Party in Rec
The local event was due to take place in July but it had to be postponed due to expected high winds. The weather is looking much better for the event this weekend.
Taking place from 1pm until 9pm on Saturday (August 19), there will be live music, sporting activities, inflatables, face painting and more.
Entrance is free, however organisers have set a suggested donation (see above for details), which will be donated to Kingsthorpe Jets Youth Football Club's development fund. Photo: Facebook/Kingsthorpe Party in Rec
4. Wicksteed Park's Summer Fete
The Kettering theme park will host the event on Saturday (August 19) from 10am until 5pm.
There will be live performances throughout the day, Indian street food and the finals of Wicksteed's Got Talent. The event is free to attend and rides will be open with August's ticket offer of £1 per ticket. Photo: Submitted