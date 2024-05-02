Save the date: Northamptonshire Food & Drink Week this June

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Organised by Made in Northamptonshire and the Northamptonshire Tourism Business Network, the county’s first ever Food & Drink Week raises a glass to the people, places and producers that make up the county’s growing food and drink scene, with special events, menus that shine a spotlight on local produce, pop ups, collaborations, tours, tastings and more, at locations all around Northamptonshire.

Kevin Rogers is a Partner at Wilson Browne Solicitors, who are proud sponsors of the initiative. The firm hopes to encourage visitors and residents alike to support the county’s fantastic independent foodie businesses, and find new favourites. Kevin adds; “Whether pubs, restaurants, food or drink products - we are excited to help put the county’s home grown firmly on the food and drink map of England.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Award-winning Chef James Peck, owner at Ember and No.13 bar in Wellingborough, and the Four Pears in Little Houghton, is looking forward to heading up the kitchen for the Best of Northamptonshire Long Table Banquet at the Tollemache Arms in Harrington on June 7th.

Delapre Food Festival

James says; “The Northants food scene is getting really exciting! And this brand-new Food & Drink Week is a great way to celebrate our amazing chef and hospitality skills, and the brilliant produce we all have on our doorstep. Let’s get behind it!”

Richard Gordon, director of Greedy Gordons Pub Group, says; "We are really excited to be part of the first Northamptonshire Food & Drink Week, which is a brilliant initiative. We are proud to champion many of our county's quality food and drink producers every day in our pubs, farm shop and cafe, but this new week is an excellent way to celebrate them and the range of wonderful eateries we are so lucky to have in Northants."

He adds: "A range of must-attend events will be taking place across our three pubs, farm shop and cafe to celebrate the week, including producer showcases, local beer and cider tastings, a paella masterclass and a restaurant takeover. We can't wait to welcome both existing and new customers to our wonderful venues during this week and beyond."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rachel Mallows, director of Made in Northamptonshire, is thrilled with the response so far. “It’s our first year so we expected to start small, but we’ve got a fantastic line up already. From a local produce market and showcase at Whitco on June 1st, to The Best of Northamptonshire Long Table Banquet on June 7th, a new Food and Drink Festival at Delapre Abbey on June 8th-9th, student take overs, coffee and baking demonstrations, product tastings at hotels, gin discounts, and special menus at the County Cricket Ground and at pubs and restaurants all around the county. There’s something for everybody, so please do join us in celebrating our very own county Food & Drink Week”.

Full details can be found here: northamptonshiresurprise.com/june-food-and-drink/