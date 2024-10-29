Rushden celebrates Halloween with town centre letter search trail and spooky Halloween workshop

From 9am until 4pm on October 31, visitors to Rushden Town Centre will have the opportunity to take part in a Halloween Letter Search Trail for the chance to win some spooky Halloween prizes.

Families can pick up a letter search sheet from Rushden Hall or the Library and set off on a hunt for hidden letters in shop windows along the High Street. Once each letter is found, sumbissions can be entered into a prize draw at Rushden Hall for a chance to win some fantastic Halloween prizes.

A Town Council spokesman said: “The letter search trail is not only a great way to celebrate Halloween but also a fantastic opportunity to support and engage with local businesses. From cafes to charity shops, each participating trader is looking forward to welcoming families and add some spooky cheer to the day.

"Don’t miss out on this exciting Halloween adventure. Whether you’re searching for hidden letters, enjoying a treat, or meeting some spooky animals, there’s something for everyone in this community-centred event.”

Those looking to participate can do so for free by collecting a letter search sheet from Rushden Hall or the library.