Reptiles prove popular ahead of a summer of fun in Wellingborough

Bernie the red tailed boa constrictor in Wellingborough town centre

Youngsters got the chance to meet these reptiles and learn all about them at an event in Wellingborough town centre.

The interactive day organised by Wellingborough Town Council and Wildlife Displays gave people the chance to be hands-on with a variety of animals.

It included tarantulas, scorpions, a cockroach and a brave few even held Bernie the red tail boa constrictor and Spike the bearded dragon while the cheeky

chipmunks and meerkats looked on.

The expert handlers gave everyone the opportunity to learn about some of these more unusual animals.

As well as this event which took place on July 9, Wellingborough Town Council has more events planned for the summer – for more details visit the council’s website or follow them on Facebook.