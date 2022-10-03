Pumpkin patches to visit in and around Northamptonshire for Halloween 2022

October is finally here, which means we can start planning Halloween activities for the October half-term holiday.
There are plenty of places to pick pumpkins in and around Northamptonshire, where families can have a whole action-packed day of fun with spooky trails, hunts, photo opportunities, craft workshops, petting zoos, mazes and more.
Lots of these attractions are in high demand so advanced pre-booking is advised.
Here are 11 places to pick pumpkins in and around Northamptonshire in 2022:
1. Saxby’s Cider - Grange Farm
You can now pre-book tickets to your own pumpkins at Saxby’s farm in Wellingborough from October 15! Bring your wellies, grab a wheelbarrow and venture through the patch to pick as many pumpkins as you want. The Saxby’s Cider bar and shop will be open and there will be a BBQ and trailer rides, which can be purchased on arrival. Please note that no dogs are allowed in the pumpkin patch. Tickets cost £2.50 and include entry for one car and all occupants. Admission is from 10am to 4pm.
Photo: Saxby’s Cider
2. Chester House
You are invited to the Chester Haunted House Estate from Saturday October 22 to Sunday October 30 to visit their giant pumpkin patch, their haunted walkthrough, pumpkin trail and drop-in craft workshops to learn about historical Halloween and Samhain traditions. Halloween activity passports cost £2 per child and adults not participating in activities go free. The site will be open from 10am to 4pm and the Chester House cafe, shops, history museum and outdoor play area will all be open.
Photo: Chester House Estate
3. Wappenham Farm
Pay a visit to Wappenham Farm in Rectory Farm from October 15, where you can visit during the daytime (10am to 5pm) or even pay a special twilight visit (5pm to 8pm) and explore their spooky trail by moonlight and collect clues to unravel the witch’s spell. Dogs are welcome and spooky treats are available at their cafe. Tickets cost £5 per person and under twos go free.
Photo: Wappenham Farm
4. The Sunshine Farm in Brixworth
The Sunshine Farm pumpkin patch in Brixworth is open on October 8, 9, 15, 16, 22 and 23 from 10am to 4pm. Children can pick their own pumpkin from the patch, pay a visit to the animals at the petting farm and play in their outdoor games area before leaving with their very own goody bag. Entry is free.
Photo: The Sunshine Farm