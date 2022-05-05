Two Pride of Britain winners will face off in a charity football match at a family fun day in Northamptonshire.

Sands United, which is a network of football teams - first created in Northampton - where men who have lost babies and young children can come together to grieve, organises an annual family fun day.

This year the event will be held at Kettering Town Football Club, Latimer Park on Sunday, May 29 and will feature a football match against a team put together by fellow Pride of Britain winners.

Rob Allen, Sands United founder, and a team lead by Freddie and Hughie will face off for charity after both winning Pride of Britain awards.

Sands United founder, Rob Allen, won the ‘special recognition’ award at last year’s award ceremony, where he met Freddie and Hughie.

The children who won the ‘young fundraisers’ award, are from Lancashire and have raised more than £200,000 for Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital after Hughie was diagnosed with leukaemia.

They have put together a team of celebrities, including singers Max and Harvey, Hollyoaks actor Adam Oakley as well as former professional footballers.

Nick Hilliker, from Sands United, said: “The family fun day is a yearly event the team do to raise money for Sands neonatal death charity.

The football match and fun day will take place at the end of May.

“Our last event pre-Covid raised more than £3,000 so we are looking to beat this total.”

“The back end of last year we met Freddie and Hughie, two young boys who have an incredible bond much like our team. We challenged them to find a squad to beat us. They have recruited a number of ex professionals like Chris Dunn and celebrities like Max and Harvey.

“We will not only be raising funds for Sands but also the boys’ charity Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital.

“The money we raise will help families through bereavement of a child and also support the team going forward next season.

“The boys will be donating the money to help children through their treatments of cancer.”

As well as the football match, the event will host seller stalls, bouncy castles, face painters, fun fair rides, raffles and more from midday to 6pm.