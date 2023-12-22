Popular Wild and Woolly motorbike race in Northamptonshire is cancelled this Christmas

Organisers say they are “gutted” no suitable venue could be found

The famous Wild and Woolly motorbike race in Northamptonshire has sadly been cancelled this year.

The popular event will not take place this Boxing Day due to venue issues, the organisers said.

The event has been running at different Northamptonshire locations since the 1920s and is believed to be the oldest motorcycle scramble in the world.

The Wild and Woolly 2023 has been cancelled

Northampton Motorcyclists Club (NMCC) said on Facebook: “It is with regret that we have to inform you all that there will be no Wild and Woolly 2023, due to our current venue at Long Buckby not being available to us this year.

"The landowner wants the track and parking areas for the sheep throughout the winter period, and we have to respect that.

"We have worked so hard in the last few months, trying everything in Northampton and beyond which would be suitable for us with no luck. There just isn't anywhere. We've tried old venues such as Blisworth, Milton, etc.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Unfortunately now we just have to accept what cards we have been dealt and hopefully look forward to running again in 2024.

“In the meantime, people are more than welcome to try and find a suitable venue, but remember the venue must have safe parking for 1000+ spectators and a suitable pit area for riders, and also remember it's a charitable event and costs ideally need to be kept to a minimum.