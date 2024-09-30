Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A popular pick-your-own-pumpkin patch will re-open this weekend, with what the owner claims is the “biggest selection in Northamptonshire”.

Overstone Grange Farm in Kettering Road, Overstone opens up to families every autumn for spooky fun and has become a much-love autumnal attraction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The weather played havoc with the farm’s sunflower picking over the summer and has also delayed the pumpkin patch opening date, but the owner has confirmed the attraction will open this coming weekend (Saturday October 5 and Sunday October 6). Opening weekend will also see life-sized dinosaurs roaming around the patch.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This year, the farm has more than pumpkins, squash and gourds for people to pick from, which the owner – Lucy Harris - says “must be the biggest selection in Northamptonshire”.

Overstone Grange Farm has more than 75 varieties of pumpkins and squash to pick from this year.

Lucy said: “Within the pumpkin patch we have our spooky scenes and photo opportunities for our visitors to enjoy. Alongside the pumpkin patch we have our play area with pedal tractors, double swing, play house, space hoppers, giant quadro, a builders zone and many more games to enjoy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Our pumpkin canon is back with four shots for £5 and targets to aim for to get bragging rights.

"There will be marshmallow toasting, face painting on certain days, a selection of local businesses offering food and drinks.

"We are offering a fantastic value day out for people of all ages with so much to see and do when they are with us.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pumpkin patch will be open on weekends and then every day from October 28 to October 31, which is part of half term.

During October, the farm will be hosting a variety of events. On October 12 and 13, there will be different characters at the farm. October 12 will also see a SEN session between 9.30am and 11.30am. On October 19 and 26 there will be late night pumpkins, where visitors can pick in the dark between 6pm and 9pm, with a licensed bar, fire performer, LED hula hooper, music, marshmallow toasting, festoon lighting and local food producers.

Throughout the duration of the pumpkin patch, there will also be the usual Cynthia Spencer Raffle where people can win their wheelbarrow of pumpkins.

Booking is required and can be done on the Overstone Grange Farm website.