Popular funfair returns to Kettering this week - starting with a 'cheap night'

Thrill-seekers will get their adrenaline fix when a popular funfair returns to Kettering this week.

John Thurston and Son will host their ‘autumn fair’ at the Northampton Road recreation ground from Thursday (September 7) to Saturday (September 9).

September marks World Funfair Month – and those from the family firm have urged people to come along and help them celebrate.

Kettering funfair

Their new rides for 2023 include ‘chaos’ and ‘paratrooper’, which will feature alongside all of the usual favourites.