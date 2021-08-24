Policing operation gearing up for this year's MotoGP race at Silverstone in Northamptonshire

Police are gearing up for this year's MotoGP race at Silverstone over the bank holiday weekend.

Police are gearing up for this year's MotoGP race at Silverstone, following the successful policing operation for the 2021 F1 British Grand Prix in July.Over 155,000 people are expected to arrive at the circuit over the bank holiday weekend of 27 - 29 August with the British MotoGP being one of the biggest sporting events in the country.

Northamptonshire Police has been closely involved in the planning process to ensure racegoers have a safe and enjoyable experience.

Chief Inspector Tom Thompson, the event commander for Northamptonshire Police, said: “The fans who come to watch the MotoGP are a great group of people and we’re looking forward to ensuring they have a safe and enjoyable weekend at Silverstone this year.

“The British MotoGP follows a very successful policing operation for the F1 British Grand Prix in July and I’m hoping for another successful four days this month.

“Northamptonshire Police has been policing the F1 and MotoGP races at Silverstone for many years now but that doesn’t mean we are complacent – meticulous planning goes into these events every year and the security measures put in place are as stringent as ever.”

Specialist assets such as covert police officers, the ANPR unit, overtly armed officers and dogs, as well as police officers, PCSOs, police staff, specials and volunteers will all be deployed across the MotoGP weekend.

Chief Inspector Thomson, added: “The public can also help us keep the event safe by being vigilant for anyone or anything which looks out of place or suspicious and reporting it to us on 101 or in an emergency 999.”

Residents can stay up to date with the policing operation by following @NorthantsPolice on Twitter or by liking Northamptonshire Police on Facebook.