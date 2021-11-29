Picture special: Silverstone puts on a Christmas show as it launches Lap of Lights 2021

Silverstone looked a proper spectacle during the first weekend of its Lap of Lights Christmas experience — it even took Santa's breath away.

The famous F1 circuit's festive light show and entertainment launched last week with a visit from a world-championship winning Mercedes driven by former Grand Prix star-turned commentator Anthony Davidson.

Thousands have already poured through the gates to try out the track for themselves in a variety of sport road cars and family hatchbacks and Sunday's snow only made the sights more stunning.

Silverstone MD, Stuart Pringle, said: “Anthony and Mercedes-AMG Petronas put on a great show for us and I could not think of a more fitting way to open Lap of Lights.

"But I had to reassure Father Christmas that the rest of our nights will be run at a more subdued pace — I think he got a bit of a shock this evening when he saw the Mercedes approach his grotto at speed!

"After 11 months of planning it is great to see so many families here having fun and I look forward to welcoming many more over the festive period.”

In addition to the spectacle of the opening laps, visitors got to experience the Lap of Lights Ice Trak skating rink and Lodge all and bursting with festive atmosphere.

Lap of Lights runs through to January 3 with tickets starting at £30 per car. Full details and booking at www.silverstone.co.uk

1. Some of the four-wheelers were decked out in fairy lights

2. A variety of vehicles from hot hatches to family saloons took the track

3. Anthony Davidson put on a show for F1 fans in the world-championship winning Mercedes

4. Lasers lit up the sky over Northamptonshire as cars took to the grid