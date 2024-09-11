Pick up a nature-inspired gift at Stanwick Lakes’ upcoming autumn craft fair

An autumn craft fair taking place this Sunday at Stanwick Lakes will showcase unique items produced by local artists and makers, offering visitors the opportunity to pick up a special gift for themselves – or even an early Christmas buy for a loved one.

The nature reserve will provide the perfect backdrop to the outdoor craft fair, which takes place from 10am to 4pm on Sunday, September 15, and will include a host of nature-inspired wares.

Traditional crafting techniques will also be on display, with the sale of silk batik (an Indonesian process which uses hot wax and dye to decorate fabric) and macramé (a form of textile produced using knotting techniques), along with crochet toys, wood carvings and more.

Billie Passchier, Stanwick Lakes Trust Director, said: “Our autumn craft fair is always a popular event – it is truly a unique event with items you won’t find on the High Street. If you’re looking for something special for your home, or if you’re on the hunt for a gift with a difference, make sure you join us this Sunday.”

The autumn craft fair coincides with the month-long residence of Northants and Rutland Open Studios at Stanwick Lakes. The collective of artists, which holds pop-up exhibitions to bring art into the heart of the community, will use the natural backdrop of Stanwick Lakes to explore themes of wildlife, natural elements and abstract landscapes across painting, drawing and printmaking.

Visitors will be able to view work created by Northants Open Studios from 9.30am to 5pm every day the exhibition is open throughout September.

Additionally, a celebration of the artists’ temporary residency at Stanwick Lakes will take place with a Pop-Up Art Fair on Saturday, September 14, and Sunday, September 15, when visitors can explore work by a variety of artists and buy one-of-a-kind pieces, prints and accessories created by the exhibiting artists.

This will also include the opportunity to meet the artists, learn about their creative inspiration, watch live demonstrations, and take home a special piece that captures the essence of the exhibition.

Mrs Passchier added: “We’re looking forward to welcoming back Northants and Rutland Open Studios and we’re delighted that the collective has once again chosen Stanwick Lakes as a venue to showcase who they are and what they do. We look forward to seeing just how our setting inspires the artists and what they produce as a result.

“It’s wonderful that this visiting exhibition coincides with our own autumn craft fair, making Stanwick Lakes the place to be this September for art and craft lovers.”

Entry to the autumn craft fair and Open Studio exhibition and events is free – normal car parking charges apply.

For more details about the events, visit the Stanwick Lakes website.

Stanwick Lakes, which is an environmental charity managed by Rockingham Forest Trust, is located near Rushden and can be accessed off the A45.

Follow Stanwick Lakes on Facebook, Instagram or TikTok.