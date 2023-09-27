'Our biggest ever' - pick your own pumpkin patch returns to Northamptonshire village

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A popular pick your own pumpkin patch in a Northamptonshire village has reopened, and according to the farm owners, it is their “biggest ever”.

Overstone Grange Farm in Kettering Road, Overstone opens up to families every autumn for spooky fun, as well as in the summer for pick your sunflowers. 2023 is the fifth annual autumn event and the pumpkin patch is now set on around 30 acres.

This year’s pumpkin patch opened last weekend (September 23) and will now be open every weekend until October 29. To cover half term, the pumpkin patch will also be open every day from October 20 to October 29.

The pumpkin patch in Overstone is now open. Photo: Overstone Grange Farm.

Visitors have a lot to look forward to this year, as the farm owners say the pumpkins are looking “amazing” and that the patch is their “biggest ever". There are also other activities such as a play patch and a maize maze for families to enjoy.

Farm co-owner Lucy Harris said: "It is our biggest ever with even more varieties of pumpkins and squash to pick from than before.

"We have our play patch, a maize maze, spooky scenes and photo opportunities a plenty for people to enjoy.

“All our pumpkins have been lovingly grown from seed and are looking amazing after the rather wet summer.”

Refreshments will also be on offer at the farm, including from local businesses such as Yellow Bourbon.