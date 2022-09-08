Northamptonshire's newest after-dark experience for all the family launching soon

An Autumn treat is on the way with Spectacle of Light coming to Boughton House near Kettering.

The Spectacle will give visitors to the historic house and gardens an opportunity to see the venue in a completely new light.

The gardens, which were designed to impress the eye in the 17th century, are now the focus of Spectacle’s illuminated trail through the walled garden, around breathtaking water features and along tree-lined avenues, all in front of the house that is regarded locally as ‘The English Versailles’.

Spectacle of Light is coming to Boughton House

Visitors will experience wonderful light-art installations set in the magnificent geometric landscape that Boughton House is famous for.

These include Mount, Orpheus, Curve, Crocus and Kaleidoscope.

Running this Autumn and through half-term from October 13 to November 6, the event will take place on evenings from Thursday through to Sunday, with a truly immersive experience promised for the whole family.

As well as the illuminated trail, visitors to the event will be able to tuck in to street food at the foot of the walled garden, as well as enjoy mulled wine and hot chocolate.

Nic Beeby, producer of Spectacle of Light, said: “The gardens and landscape at Boughton are perfect for Spectacle of Light.

"The installations will accentuate the already stunning geometric features of the landscape creating quite the Spectacle.

"We cannot wait to share all the magic it has to offer; we are sure it will be unforgettable experience for visitors of all ages this Autumn.”